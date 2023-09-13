‘DWTS’ New Pro Rylee Arnold Reveals the Advice She’s Gotten From Big Sister & Former Pro, Lindsay Arnold (Exclusive)

Image Credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars has a new pro for season 32, and she’s already a part of the DWTS family. Lindsay Arnold’s sister, Rylee Arnold, 18, is paired up with Too Hot To Handle alum, Harry Jowsey, 26. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Rylee about the advice she’s received from her big sister about starting this DWTS journey.

“[She said] just to be myself and to show everybody who I am, who I am as a dancer, and who I am as a person because that’s what matters most,” Rylee told HollywoodLife at the DWTS red carpet event in New York City on Sept. 13.

Rylee was previously one of the kid pros during Dancing with the Stars: Juniors in 2018, but this is her first season as a pro on the flagship series. Rylee’s more than ready to take on DWTS season 32.

“I feel like I’ve prepared for this moment my entire life,” she said. “This has been a dream since I was 8 years old. I feel more than ready to go out and dance. I’m just so excited.”

She’ll have her work cut out for her. Harry admitted that his dancing skills are “terrible.” However, Harry and Rylee have already hit it off. “I think we both just had the giggles,” Harry said about the first time he met his partner. Rylee added, “We have a lot of fun together.”

Rylee will not be competing against her sister during season 32. Ahead of the cast and pro reveal, Lindsay revealed that she would not be returning as a pro.

“I’ve really been considering the option and seeing if it’s something we can fit into our life,” Lindsay explained in a TikTok video. “Ultimately, this season is not gonna work out for me and my family.”

Lindsay, who welcomed her second child in May 2023, admitted that she didn’t want to “separate” her family since the show films in California. Lindsay and her family live in Utah. “I don’t want to put my kids through that right now. I feel like this time of their life is so precious and is moving so fast and I want to cherish every single moment. I don’t want to miss a beat,” she continued.

Dancing with the Stars season 32 will premiere Sept. 26 on ABC. The show will also be simulcast live on Disney+ and will be available the next day on Hulu.