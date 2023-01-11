‘DWTS’ Pros Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Welcome 1st Child: Photo

Jenna Johnson, 28, and Val Chmerskovskiy, 36, are officially parents! The Dancing with the Stars couple announced the birth of their first child, a son, on January 10, 2023. The pair shared a joint Instagram post with a black-and-white photo of their baby’s hand, writing, “Our world is forever changed,” along with a white heart and his date of birth.

They previously confirmed they were expecting a boy via Instagram on Aug. 29. “IT’S A … BOY!!!!!!! Today we are officially halfway there to meeting our son. Saying those words still makes me emotional!!” Jenna wrote at the time.

Jenna and Val announced their pregnancy news back in July 2022. Jenna took a break from season 31 of DWTS because of her pregnancy, while Val competed The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey and they came in second place. After the couple publicly revealed that they were expecting their first child this past summer, Jenna told People that she was in “shock” and “disbelief” after learning she was pregnant when the couple returned home from a trip to Cabo.

“I couldn’t believe it because it wasn’t an easy journey for us to get pregnant,” Jenna told the publication. “But everybody tells you, ‘When you just relax and you don’t put the stress on yourself, it happens for you.’ That’s exactly what happened.”

Jenna also revealed the adorable way that she told Val he was going to be a dad. She bought a pair of small Baby Jordans sneakers and put them in a box along with two pregnancy tests. “He looked at the shoes and was like, ‘How small are these sneakers?’ Then it hit him and his face … it was priceless,” she said.

Jenna and Val got married in April 2019, five years after they met on DWTS. They dated for a few years before they got engaged in June 2018 while on a trip to Venice, Italy. “My life has changed because of [her,]” Val told People after the couple’s engagement. “And I find myself to be the best version of myself that I’ve ever been. She’s awesome.”