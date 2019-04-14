Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Married: ‘DWTS’ Couple Ties The Knot In Seaside Ceremony

A congratulations are in order for Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson! The ‘Dancing with the Stars’ professional dancers just got married!

What a beautiful day! Val Chmerkovskiy, 32, and Jenna Johnson, 25, got married on April 13 on a gorgeous oceanfront ceremony. The couple said their “I do’s” at the luxurious Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, according to Us Weekly, surrounded by friends and family.

Jenna walked down the aisle in a turtleneck white wedding dress, with her hair in an updo, and her veil held in with floral embellished clips. Her father, Curt Johnson, accompanied her as she made her way to Val. The groom wore a black tuxedo that matched the simplicity of Jenna’s dress perfectly. The Dancing with the Stars professional dancers were joined by previous dancing partners from the ABC reality television show, including “bridesman” Adam Rippon, 29, Laurie Hernandez, 18, Nikki Bella, 35, and “Grocery Store” Joe Amabile, 32.

Fellow pro dancers from the reality television show were also there, including Val’s brother and groomsman Maks Chmerkovskiy, 39, his wife Petra Murgatroyd, 32, and Artem Chigvintsev, 36, who attended the ceremony with Nikki. Lindsay Arnold, 25, was included in Jenna’s bridal party.

The couple had gotten engaged in June 2018, after dating on-and-off for a little more than two years. Both Val and Jenna posted Instagrams to announce their engagements, and their captions were too sweet! “I knew the moment I met you, you were the man of my dreams and I wanted to be with you forever,” Jenna said in her caption. “Babychka [my love] thank you for making my fairytale come true today! Cannot believe I get to call you my FIANCÉ!!!!”

Val said, “I can’t wait to make you my wife,” with a red heart emoji and crown emoji. And after yesterday, that is finally a reality! We wish a lifetime of happiness to these two, and can’t wait to continue to see them dance their hearts out on television together, as well!