Peta Murgatroyd Gives Birth To 2nd Child With Maks Chmerkovskiy: ‘Happy Father’s Day’

Peta Murgatroyd, 36, is a new mama again! The Dancing with the Stars pro and her co star husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 43, welcomed their second child on June 18. The pair shared their journey in welcoming baby #2 on Instagram all through Father’s Day. Yep, that’s right: the gift of a new baby boy to one proud papa!

“Peta is the fantastic unicorn that she is and I can’t wait for another one of her best creations,” Maks wrote on Instagram from the hospital. “She is an absolutely amazing boy mom and about to birth another lucky man into this world.” A few hours later, he posted a photo of meeting his new son for the first time, looking terribly smitten!

Baby boy #2 joins big brother, six-year-old Shai, who was welcomed to the dancing family in January of 2017. Peta and Maks’ journey to expanding their family has been marked by heartbreak and struggle. Back in June, Peta shared that the famous couple had three miscarriages. The first devastating loss occurred in the Autumn of 2020, with a second miscarriage just nine months later. In October of 2021, she had yet another pregnancy loss — this one, before she even learned she was expecting.

But hope was on the horizon — she announced the happy news that she was expecting a baby again via social media on January 13. “It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2,” she captioned a pic of her her growing baby bump. “After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer…we have a healthy bun in the oven :)) It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF.”

The gorgeous dancer continued, stating her gratitude for the support of family and friends. “I want to thank ALL OF YOU who’ve been on this fertility journey with me from the beginning,” she continued. “It feels like I’m sharing this news with my extended family. Thank you for sharing your stories and tips to get me through my IVF cycle and thank you for the plethora of encouraging comments and DM’s …I read them all. This news has brought extraordinary bliss to our family and we have so much to be grateful for 🙏🏻….coming June 2023.”

The coming days are expected to be bliss for the little family, and Peta has admitted in the past, after her first child was born, that their kids are “the basis” for their romance. “We know we’re together forever,” she said in 2017. “Shai is the basis of our love, and we’re just so happy.”