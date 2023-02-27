Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Channels Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance With Maks & Son In Cute Video

Peta Murgatroyd, 36, isn’t quite over Rihanna‘s Super Bowl halftime performance and pregnancy reveal! The pregnant mama and her Dancing with the Stars costar and husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 42, took to Instagram with a joint post on Monday, February 27, to share their own living room recreation of the big event! In the video clip, Peta rocked a red athletic ensemble as she bared her growing belly and lip synched the lyrics to “B**** Better Have My Money.” She wore her hair in a messy bun and finished off the look with fuzzy slippers.

Meanwhile, hubby Maks and their six-year-old son Shai channeled RiRi’s backup dancers in white hoodies and white shorts. Both playfully slid around the floor in white socks in the hilarious video, which featured the live track from Rihanna’s famous Super Bowl set from February 12. “We just couldn’t help it! Shai stole the show and @petamurgatroyd lived her best life!” the adorable couple captioned the video. “By the way, if you REALLY know @maksimc you know that @badgalriri have [sic] been his secret crush since ‘Umbrella’ and for EXTRA EXTRA points which #Riri song is Maks and Peta’s favorite and was a must at their wedding?”

Their fans were certainly there for the fun clip. “We Found Love. Btw, great job guys!! Shai is such a cutie. Maks found no correction, helped create his competition for the spotlight,” wrote a follower, while another quipped, “Y’all are just Shai’s backup dancers now.” Some shaded the actual performance that trolls criticized as tame — despite Rihanna’s obviously developing pregnancy. “Honestly, it’s better than the actual half-time show,” one follower remarked.

Maks and Peta’s happy pregnancy, however, comes following some devastating losses — they experienced three miscarriages. But the couple shared how the experiences had ultimately helped them to bond. “You know, we have an amazing marriage to begin with and I think that’s a great foundation to begin this process,” Peta told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during a red carpet interview in August of 2022.

“But I do believe that it has made us closer because having to go through an experience like this, and with the past miscarriages and everything, you go through the trauma and the hurt and the pain together, and that brings you closer. It’s an experience unlike anything else.”