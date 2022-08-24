Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy Reveal How ‘Pain’ Of 3 Miscarriages ‘Brought Them Closer’

Despite the “pain” Peta Murgatroyd, 36, and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 42, experienced after suffering three miscarriages, the tragedies have brought the Dancing With the Stars pros “closer”. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the married couple, who shared their emotional story as they hit the red carpet at Great Wolf Lodge’s The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure film event in Los Angeles on August 23.

The New Zealand native has been outspoken about her IVF journey and explained, “You know, we have an amazing marriage to begin with and I think that’s a great foundation to begin this process. But I do believe that it has made us closer because having to go through an experience like this, and with the past miscarriages and everything, you go through the trauma and the hurt and the pain together, and that brings you closer. It’s an experience unlike anything else.”

Peta and Maks first started dating in 2012 and they eventually tied the knot in July 2017. Six months before they said their “I do’s” they welcomed their first son together, Shai Aleksander, 5. The pair explained how their emotional reunion after Maks returned from his hometown war-torn country of Ukraine made them “stronger” than ever.

“I mean, we’ve had some pretty dramatic things in the past year and a half,” the blonde beauty said. Her husband of five years added, “And all at the same time. We were grieving for these miscarriages as I’m coming back from the war trying to figure out what to do with that emotional state, back with her, trying to figure out her emotional stuff. We really had to fall back on each other. She doesn’t have a family in this country and my family is on the other side of the country. We’re all dealing with a lot of stuff so we really just had the three of us so family is everything. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and we’re very strong at this point.”

As we previously reported, Peta bravely opened up in June and explained how she had endured three miscarriages. The professional dancer discussed her fertility problems in an interview with Maks for People, explaining how her last miscarriage happened before she even knew she was pregnant.

Peta found herself so weak she had to go to the hospital back in Oct 2021. She remembers waking up in the hospital, telling the magazine, “I had no strength. I couldn’t open a dishwasher. I couldn’t open the fridge to feed Shai, to get him some toast. It got so bad that my breath was starting to be affected. It was really dramatic.”