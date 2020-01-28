‘DWTS’ Pros Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Reveal When They Want Baby No. 2

With their son, Shai, now three years old, Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have babies on the brain again. The ‘DWTS’ pros tell HL exclusively about their plans for more kids in the future!

Peta Murgatroyd, Maksim Chmerkovskiy are ready to make their three-year-old son, Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, a big brother! The Dancing With The Stars pros told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview that while they don’t exactly know when baby number two… or three.. or four… will happen, they’re aiming for 2020! Maks told us at the G’Day USA Standing Together gala and fundraiser that he’s looking forward to a “new chapter” after turning 40. “I feel like [this chapter will be] more of the same,” Maks said at the January 25 event. “Just enjoying the family love that we have going on, and what we continue to build together.”

The couple, who married in 2017, have a lot on their plates with DWTS and more interesting projects coming up, but he told us that he’s ready to focus this year on “more tangible opportunities” — like kids! “Yeah, definitely more kids coming up,” Peta, 33, chimed in. “I don’t know [when]. I don’t know, honestly. In this year sometime. Yeah, for sure.” Maks noted that they’re going on tour this summer with DWTS, so they may to wait a little before getting the plans in motion. It’s no shock that Peta and Maks really want to expand their family. Peta gushed about how much she loved being a mother in an August 2017 interview, when Shai was just six months old.

“I’m a mom now and that comes first, you know?” she told Entertainment Tonight, adding that there was a chance she would leave DWTS for good (that clearly didn’t happen) after taking season 23 off for her pregnancy. “Seeing the little changes every single day. I mean he’s growing up so fast it’s exactly what people say it is. You know, you blink and then they’re one,” she said of her then-newborn son. “It’s amazing. It’s an incredible journey to be on.”