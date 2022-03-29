Watch

Maks Chmerkovskiy Documents Ukraine Refugees Crossing Border To Poland After ‘3 Hour Lines’

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
US First Lady Jill Biden attends a celebration to mark Black History Month, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2022. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden host Black History Month celebration, Washington, Usa - 28 Feb 2022
US Vice President Kamala Harris (C) during her meeting with Polish and US soldiers at the 1st Airlift Base in Warsaw, Poland, 11 March 2022. The visit of the US vice president is a demonstration of the United States' support for NATO's eastern flank allies in the face of the Russian invasion in Ukraine. US Vice Psocieresident Kamala Harris visits Poland, Warsaw - 11 Mar 2022
Artem Chigvintsev PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Dec 2019
London, UNITED KINGDOM - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today visited the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London to learn about the extraordinary efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the UK and across Europe. Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge BACKGRID USA 9 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Mario Pietrangeli / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ pro thanked volunteers that were helping and giving supplies to Ukrainians fleeing to Poland.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy42, walked through what Ukrainian refugees can expect to see in the Polish town Medyka, while leaving their home country amidst the war with Russia. The dancer showed the different tents with volunteers handing out supplies, including food, clothing and baby products, while also talking about how cold it is for Ukrainians as they arrive in the camp, after their long journey.

When Maks posted the Instagram video (on Tuesday March 29), he revealed that even though the wait time to get in was “manageable,” it was still a three hour wait to get into the border town, and he also explained that “a lot of people paused” the process to get across the border due to a bombing in Lviv. “The first five minutes of a refugee crossing the border with Poland,” he wrote in the caption.

As he showed the different stations that people could gather supplies, he also pointed out all the tents where people could go to warm up, explaining just how cold it was on the journey, and the long wait in line. “In order to save gas, cars don’t run heat, no electricity,” he said. “So people are literally freezing. So when you come out, it’s so important that somebody helps you out with that as well.”

Overall, Maks was incredible thankful for the volunteers helping at the border. At one point, a woman stopped him to say she’d been watching his updates throughout the war. “I was following you when you were coming out of Kyiv. Thank you for putting it out there,” she said, before Maks gave her a hug.

At the end of the video, Maks shouted out everyone putting in so much effort to help all the refugees. “It takes a special kind of person to do all this, and we’re blessed that there are people like that,” he said. In the caption, he included one more thanks for the volunteers. “Thank you to all the selfless humans who are dedicating themselves to the lives of others,” he wrote.

Maks showed what it’s like for Ukrainians getting into Poland. (NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The Dancing With The Stars pro had returned to Poland after escaping Ukraine to offer his support. He opened up about the decision to return in a Good Morning America interview. “I feel guilty. I feel bad. I feel shame. I feel upset,” he said were part of why he returned. Since escaping from Kyiv amid the violence, he’s also worked hard to encourage people to donate to help Ukraine.

 

 