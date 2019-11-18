James Van Der Beek Cries On ‘DWTS’ & Reveals His Wife Suffered Another Miscarriage

James Van Der Beek just suffered ‘every expectant parent’s worst nightmare’ — he lost the baby he was expecting with wife Kimberly Brook. James made this heartbreaking announcement through tears on the Nov. 18 episode of ‘DWTS.’

The Nov. 18 episode of Dancing with the Stars took an emotional turn when James Van Der Beek, 42, shared heartbreaking news during the show. “My wife Kimberly [Brook] went through every expectant parent’s worst nightmare. We lost the baby,” James announced to a stunned crowd, ahead of his second performance of the night with partner Emma Slater. He continued, “The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond. You never know why these things happen. That’s what I’ve been telling my kids.”

James started to cry before revealing how the tragedy hit him hard. “It breaks you open. It opens up your heart, deepens your appreciation. It makes you more human. I really didn’t think I’d be dancing tonight but Kimberly from our hospital bed said, “I’m not done watching you dance,” James told ABC’s viewers. Despite the loss, Kimberly didn’t want James to pull out of Monday night’s competition.

Story is still developing…