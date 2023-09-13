Tom Sandoval Says He Will Vote for Ariana Madix on ‘DWTS’: ‘I Hope She Does Really Well’

Image Credit: Arlene Richie/Shutterstock

Tom Sandoval admitted that he thinks that his ex Ariana Madix will do well as she joins the cast of Dancing With The Stars for season 32, months after the pair’s very public breakup due to his “Scandoval” affair. The Vanderpump Rules star, 40, announced that he would vote for his ex, 38, in an interview with Extra on Wednesday, Sep. 13. Aside from being happy for her joining the cast, Tom did say that Ariana was also a very good dancer on her own.

When asked if he’d be watching this season of DWTS, Tom assured that he would, and that he was rooting for Ariana. “I will be voting for her. I think she’s going to do really well,” he said. “She’s got a lot of actual ability when it comes to dancing. She’s been wanting to be on the show for a long time. I’m super stoked for her. I hope she does really well. I think she will.”

Ariana was announced as the first celebrity to join the season 32 competition back in July. Her announcement to join DWTS came just months after the “Scandoval” drama made headlines when it was revealed that Tom had cheated on Ariana after nine years together with her best friend and castmate Raquel Leviss, 29. The drama captivated fans and was documented in season 10 of VPR and the reunion episodes. Tom and Raquel split up in May.

Since the drama, Raquel has announced that she won’t return to VPR for season 11. Tom and Ariana were photographed together for the first time since their split in a group shot with other members of the reality show cast in August. However, it was reported that the two had not filmed a scene together as of July.

Tom’s interview also came shortly after he’d wished Raquel a “Happy birthday” in an Instagram comment, and she subsequently blocked him. The reality star opened up about it a little in the Extra interview. “She is who she is. I still wish the best for her. I hope she’s doing good and I hope she finds her happiness,” he said.