Raquel Leviss Is Leaving ‘Vanderpump Rules’ After Tom Sandoval Affair

Raquel Leviss is not returning to Vanderpump Rules for season 11 after having an affair with her co-star Tom Sandoval. Entertainment Tonight broke the news of Raquel’s exit from the reality show on August 17. “Rachel will not be returning for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules,” a source told ET, citing Raquel’s birth name, Rachel, that she’s using again.

“There was a possibility up until recently she’d be returning for the new season, but ultimately decided against it,” the insider explained. “Rachel is focused on her mental health journey and knew going back to the show would open her up to trauma she’s been working on healing. Rachel is looking forward to what the future holds for her.”

Raquel, 28, has not been involved in filming VPR season 11. Production on the upcoming season began at the end of June, and is expected to wrap in early September. Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, Lisa Vanderpump, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, and Tom Schwartz are all back for the new season.

Raquel previously insinuated that her run on VPR was over when she appeared on Bethenny Frankel‘s podcast on August 16. Raquel said that Bravo was “running to the bank with this scandal — and I haven’t seen a single penny” after her affair with Tom caused record-high ratings for the show. “It’s not fair,” Raquel said. “And I feel like a toddler saying, ‘It’s not fair.’ But it really isn’t. And I feel like I’ve been portrayed as the ultimate villain.”

“My mistakes that I’ve made on camera live on forever. And you mentioned something about the addiction of doing reality TV and the way that they always dangle that carrot in front of you, like, ‘Well, you need to tell your side of the story otherwise it’s gonna be written for you,’ ” she added to Bethenny. “And that’s terrifying. So I almost went back, I know just because of that.”

Raquel and Tom had a 7-month affair that Tom’s girlfriend Ariana Madix found out about on March 1. “Scandoval” erupted, with cast members generally siding with Ariana — including Scheana Shay, who physically shoved Raquel in New York City after learning about the affair. In turn, Raquel filed a restraining order against Scheana, claiming she was assaulted over the scandal. The restraining order forced Raquel and Scheana to film the Season 10 Reunion separately with their other cast members.

After the affair was exposed, Raquel issued an apologetic statement where she admitted that she was seeking counseling. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” Raquel’s statement read. “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.” She continued, “I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”

Raquel later checked herself into a mental health facility for treatment, in April of 2023. A few weeks later, news broke that Raquel and Tom officially broke up. Raquel checked out of the mental health facility after two months and she broke her silence about her experience getting treatment on Bethenny’s podcast. “I was thrown into this place where it was a lot of new faces and I was already carrying so much shame, that it was difficult for me to be like, ‘Hi, I’m Raquel!’” she admitted. “But as time went on I was able to warm up and really share my story in an authentic, honest way,” Raquel added, “and I was met with grace and compassion for my peers.”