Raquel Leviss Checks Into Mental Health Treatment Amid Sandoval Drama

Raquel Leviss has checked into a mental health treatment center in Arizona. A representative for the star confirmed that she was receiving help in a statement to People on Friday, April 14. They said she had planned to check in before the Vanderpump Rules reunion was recorded at the end of March, but decided to wait until filming was complete.

In a statement, the rep explained that the decision was made before her alleged affair with Tom Sandoval was revealed. “Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” they told People. Raquel’s rep also specified that the treatment was not a “rehab” but instead a “mental health and trauma therapy” program.

They continued and said that Raquel had much support for her decision to get treatment. “She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment,” the statement continued. “Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

The news that Raquel has checked in for mental health treatment comes over a month after it was reported that Tom and his ex Ariana Madix split up amid rumors that he had been having an affair with Raquel. After the scandal started to make headlines, both Tom, 39, and Raquel issued statements, Raquel issued an apology to Ariana in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” she said. “I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved.”

In an Instagram post, Tom similarly apologized to his ex. “Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly,” he said.

After the months-long affair was exposed, Raquel had said that she and Tom were taking “a break” in an interview with TMZ in late March, prior to the VPR reunion being filmed. “We’re just trying to get through these next through steps and make amends and hear everybody out. I know a lot of people are angry. So just getting through these next few steps and not putting a label on anything. We’re just kind of taking a break for now,” she said.