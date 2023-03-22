Raquel Leviss Reveals She & Tom Sandoval Are ‘Taking A Break’ As She Addresses Threesome Rumor & More

Amid Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's sudden split, Raquel Leviss says she and Tom are 'not putting a label on anything'.

March 22, 2023 7:24PM EDT
Raquel Leviss says she and her Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval are “taking a break” after a cheating scandal that lead to his split with longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix. “It started off as a friendship and turned into something more,” Raquel, 28, said to TMZ on Wednesday, March 22, about the current status of her relationship with Tom, 40.

“We’re just trying to get through these next through steps and make amends and hear everybody out. I know a lot of people are angry. So just getting through these next few steps and not putting a label on anything. We’re just kind of taking a break for now,” she also added to the outlet. The latest statement comes just hours after Raquel said she will be present for the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion. “Yes, I will be attending the reunion in person,” she said to ET. Following the drama with Tom and Ariana, Raquel was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with co-star Scheana Shay — leading to speculation that she may not attend.

Raquel Leviss says she and Tom Sandoval are ‘on a break. (Earl Gibson III/Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Tom and Ariana went their separate ways after a nine year relationship once Ariana, 37, discovered in appropriate text messages between her partner and Raquel indicating the two had been having an affair. Raquel also confirmed to TMZ that she has reached out to Ariana to apologize. “She didn’t receive it very well,” Raquel noted, also denying that she was involved in a threesome with the longterm former couple.

Raquel has formerly issued an apology for her actions once news of the affair broke. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” she said to ET in a statement. “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

Tom also issued a statement for fans and directly to his ex. “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process,” Tom wrote via Instagram. “Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.

