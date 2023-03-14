Scheana Shay’s Lawyer: Raquel ‘Sabotaged’ The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion With Restraining Order

As the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion approaches, Scheana Shay‘s lawyer made a weighty accusation against co-star Raquel Leviss. She says she fully “sabotaged” it with her restraining order, which means the two can’t be in the same room. In a March 14 statement to PEOPLE, the attorney slammed Raquel, 28. “The temporary restraining order, as it stands now, currently prohibits Scheana from being within 100 yards of Rachel so they can’t both be physically present at the reunion,” Neama Rahmani told the outlet. “Rachel not only betrayed her friends, but she has sabotaged this reunion because it just can’t happen in any meaningful way while this order is in place.”

He added that there was no real way to modify it for the reunion. “There really is no mechanism to modify this type of temporary civil restraining order before the hearing so the reunion, at least having them all together in person, is certainly in jeopardy,” he explained.

Raquel (whose given name is actually Rachel) filed the already infamous restraining order earlier this month after Scheana allegedly attacked her over her affair with Tom Sandoval. She also submitted photos of what she claims are bruising and a small cut she alleges were caused by the encounter with Scheana. Through her lawyer, Scheana denied harming Raquel.

“This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her,” Neama stated to HollywoodLife via a publicist on March 10. “Scheana never punched Raquel, period. She went on to add that, “The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months. Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward. The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing.”

The sprawling scandal has rocked the entire cast of the reality TV favorite, with Tom and his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix splitting after she allegedly discovered an intimate video on Tom’s phone. Meanwhile, Andy Cohen addressed the upcoming taping of the reunion in an appearance on Radio Andy. “This is a reunion that’s going to be…I’m girding my loins,” he said.