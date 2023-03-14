Lala Kent Reveals She Thinks Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Are Still ‘Fully Together’

Lala Kent, 32, had more to say about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ cheating scandal when TMZ caught up with the reality star on March 14. Lala was asked by a reporter if she thinks Tom, 39, and Raquel, 28, will sit next to each other at the upcoming Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. “I don’t know if they should. They might. They could show up and be like fully together,” Lala said. When the reporter pressed Lala on the current status of Tom and Raquel’s relationship, she responded, “I don’t know. None of us know. I have no idea.”

Of course, Lala got a dig in at Tom, who cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with Raquel. Lala called Tom a “narcissist” after the reporter asked if she thinks Tom and Raquel are in love. “He doesn’t have that kind of emotional capacity to love anything,” she said.

Lala also addressed Tom Schwartz allegedly knowing about the affair a month before it was exposed. “At times you have to choose to be a good person,” Lala said, when explaining why Schwartz should’ve told people about the affair right away.

Before Lala drove away with a friend, the TMZ reporter asked her if she thinks Tom and Raquel should stay on the Bravo show in the wake of their scandal. “I mean it’s reality TV,” Lala said. “They should be on.”

Tom and Raquel’s affair was exposed on Friday, March 3, two nights after Ariana allegedly found an intimate video of Raquel on Tom’s phone. Tom and Raquel have allegedly been in a relationship since July 2022, and they kept it a secret from all their co-stars. After the affair news broke, Tom and Raquel both released statements apologizing for their actions. In his apology to Ariana, who he had been dating since 2013, Tom said he “was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt” her. Ariana has been leaning on her friends like Katie Maloney, Schaena Shay, and former VPR co-star Kristen Doute for their support.

Andy Cohen previously confirmed fans would get to see the fallout of Tom and Ariana’s relationship play out during Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. As HollywoodLife reported earlier, Bravo producers have been catching all the drama on camera.