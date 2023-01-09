‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Trailer: Katie Maloney Freaks Out Over Tom & Raquel’s Hookup

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules is less than a month away — and it’s promising to be one dramatic season, as seen in the brand-new trailer shared by BRAVO that can be seen here. The fallout from Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney‘s divorce, which started off smoothly but turned sour once rumors that Tom was hooking up with their co-star Raquel Leviss arose, is at the forefront of the season. “I never had hatred for you and now I do,” a hurt Katie, 35, told Tom, 40, in the preview after he and Raquel, 28, were caught making out at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies‘ Cancún wedding weekend. “I think you’re pathetic, I think you’re a drunk and I think you’re a loser.”

The trailer ended with Tom asking Katie to come back to finish their restaurant dinner together, but he then admitted the whole friendly ex ordeal was a “bad idea.” HollywoodLife reported in August that Tom was caught locking lips with Raquel. An insider told HL EXCLUSIVELY that they were “getting cozy” with one another at the weekend celebration, which was being filmed for Season 10.

While Tom never confirmed the make-out session, he went on Scheana’s podcast, Scheananigans, a few weeks after the wedding and seemingly regretted not being closer to Raquel in the past. “I was so caught up in my own little world and I was married — I never took time to get to know Raquel,” he recalled. “She was always cool. I just never really took time to invest in her. That’s a horrible way to phrase it. I never really gave her a chance.” He added that Raquel, who is castmate James Kennedy‘s ex, “has so much depth and character.”

Raquel has also been tight-lipped about the questionable encounter with Tom, but admitted in the Season 10 trailer that she liked Tom “a lot.” This all happened after Katie and Tom agreed to never date someone else in the friend group.

Speaking of how the drama affected the friend group, Lala Kent, 32, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that people definitely chose sides. “It was just a natural thing that we all kind of did. And it’s weird,” she noted in Oct. 2022. “When people go their separate ways, it’s a different dynamic for everybody and everyone has to find their place. So we were all just trying to get in where we fit in. I don’t know that it works. But it made great TV.”

While Tom was wedged in a sticky situation, he was also struggling with his best friend and business partner, Tom Sandoval, 39, to open up their new cocktail lounge and restaurant, Schwartz & Sandy’s, which eventually opened up in July 2022. “We gotta get this f—king bar opened,” Schwartz pressed to Sandoval in the trailer. He then really let his feelings out and claimed he and Katie would “still be together” if he hadn’t gotten involved with the bar. Later in the trailer, a stressed Sandoval yelled that he’s “paying for” the delay in the bar opening. He, of course, was also working on his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, during the headaches of opening a bar.

Meanwhile, love was in the air, and single mom of one Lala was on the prowl. Several clips pointed to a busy dating life for her, despite the fact that she was battling for custody of her 22-month-old daughter with her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett. Plus, James Kennedy admitted his new girlfriend, Ally Lewber, is “the one” and even said he wants to “put some babies in her one day.” Then, Sandoval was questioned by Scheana about him having an “open relationship” with Ariana Madix after being told that by Katie.

Clearly, there’s a lot to unpack in this emotional season. Aside from the above-mentioned names, Lisa Vanderpump will return for Season 10 of Vanderump Rules as well as SUR server, Charli Burnett and longtime friend Kristina Kelly. Fans can catch the Season 10 premiere of Vanderpump Rules on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.