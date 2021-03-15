LaLa Kent Gives Birth To First Child With Randall Emmett & Shares Beautiful Selfie With New Baby

She’s here! Lala Kent and Randall Emmett just welcomed their precious baby girl into the world.

And baby makes three! Lala Kent and Randall Emmett welcomed their sweet daughter into the world on March 15. The couple was so excited to make the announcement, taking to Instagram to share the thrilling news. “Ocean Kent Emmett,” Lala captioned the shot of her holding her newborn, looking exhausted but happy to share the news with the world. This is Lala’s first child and Randall’s third — sharing daughters London and Rylee with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers.

It doesn’t seem like too long ago when the Vanderpump Rules star and her beloved beau revealed the sex of their first child together. On September 19, Lala posted a wild video featuring a woman flying to the ground via a hot pink parachute to meet Lala, Randall and their close friends and family. The stunt actually revealed, based on the color of the parachute, that Lala and Randall were having a baby girl!

It was such an exciting moment for the couple, who had completely gushed about welcoming their little one ever since learning that Lala was pregnant in early September 2020. During an episode of the couple’s podcast, Give Them Lala…With Randall, the reality TV star couldn’t contain her excitement, and was positively bursting at the seams when it came to sharing her thrilling news! “I’m, like, shaking right now because I can’t believe it’s, like, a real-life thing,” she said on the September 2 episode.

“I cry about everything but today it’s very much happy tears. Today is my 30th birthday and I can’t think of any other way to celebrate than with you guys, coming through your headphones and speakers. I had the best gift given to me, my body also helped out, too — I’m pregnant!”

It’s such an exciting time for Lala and Randall, both of whom definitely have so much to celebrate in the months ahead! The couple got engaged in September 2018 and were meant to wed in April 2020. Unfortunately, like so many couples across the country, the two had to postpone their nuptials to a later date. Lala and Randall have waded through their fair share of breakup rumors over the course of the last year, but now, they are more united than ever.