Lala Kent Slams ‘Train Wreck’ Scheana Shay After ‘VPR’ Costar Claims She Chooses Fame Over Friendship

Lala Kent took to her Instagram story to clap back at her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ co-star Scheana Shay in a lengthy message that said she ‘has a way of making everything about her’ and more.

Lala Kent, 30, wants to make sure everyone knows her side of the story when it comes to her Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Shay, 35, accusing her of putting fame before their friendship. The model shared a message that addressed the claims on her Instagram story on Sept. 26 and in it, she wrote her own clap backs about the fellow reality star. With claims that said Scheana’s relationships are a “trainwreck” and she makes “everything about her”, she didn’t hold back.

“Anybody wondering my thoughts on @scheana ‘dragging’ me,” she began in the message. “1. I’m not trippin too hard. In her mind that’s how it happened. She would rather focus on me ‘not being there for her’ than the fact her man said he was working, turned his phone off and went golfing that day. Weird how that was just glazed over. This is why her relationships are always a trainwreck that make epic TV. She makes reality TV gold.”

“2. She claims I chose celebrity over her,” she added. “Girl, weren’t you just capitalizing off banging John Mayer 100 years ago? 3. She has a way of making everything about her. I’ve accepted that about her and found the endearing parts of it. 4. She has an idea of how everyone should react in certain situations. We usually always fail and she is left disappointed. This is why she has a new best friend every day. We can’t keep up.”

She ended the message with her “#5” answer: “When she told me she was really upset at Brock [Davies] and just wanted to go to bed, I didn’t know that meant ‘Come over right now’,” it read. In her conclusion she added, “I can’t believe I just gave that much time to this s–t when we aren’t even filming and I’m not getting paid. Smh.”

Lala’s bold message comes just one day after Scheana made headlines for stating her opinion about the blonde beauty on her podcast Scheananigans With Scheana Shay. It all started when she talked about how she and her boyfriend Brock weren’t invited to Lala and fiance Randall Emmett‘s gender reveal party for their baby on Sept. 19. “We weren’t invited,” she said in the podcast episode. “There’s a priority list. That’s the best thing about pandemic, there’s a priority list. You go, ‘OK, here’s our list of people who should come.’ And we just didn’t fall on that list.”

“I think that it states pretty clear where our friendship stands,” Scheana continued before admitting she’s not surprised about the lack of invitation. “Over the last few months, we haven’t really talked honestly,” she added while talking about how the turn in their friendship happened around the same time she sadly suffered a miscarriage and turned to her for support on the phone with no success.

“It was frustrating because she hears the terror and panic in my voice,” Scheana further explained, who was admitting she was also frustrated at her boyfriend for leaving her alone to go play golf. “I was screaming at the top of my lungs. I was devastated. [Lala] was just like, ‘I don’t like that, I don’t like that.’ And I was like ‘Yeah I don’t like that either and I don’t like being alone so can you please come over?’ And she was just like, ‘Well, um I’m going to dinner.'”

She concluded by explaining the dinner Lala was going to was with new couple Megan Fox, 34, and Machine Gun Kelly, 30.”I needed her and she wasn’t there because she had dinner with celebrities. Let’s be real,” she said.