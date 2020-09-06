Scheana Shay ‘Sees Long-Term Potential’ With Boyfriend Brock Davies: He ‘Inspires Her’

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Scheana Shay is getting serious with the new man in her life: her personal trainer boyfriend, Brock Davies.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay definitely sees a future with her hunky boyfriend Brock Davies. The 35-year-old has been dating the Australian-born gym owner since 2019, and a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife exclusively that the reality star is getting serious with him. “Scheana is in San Diego with her boyfriend Brock and she has never been so truly happy and in love. She definitely sees long-term potential and a real future with him,” the source said.

The insider added, “Brock dotes on Scheana like no other man ever has and he wants to help her succeed in everything she does. Brock helps her creatively, inspires her and completely supports her to achieve her goals. He isn’t interested in her because of her fame, he cares about her because of who she is regardless of her celebrity status and would want nothing to do with it. He’s more than happy just watching from the sidelines.”

HL that she was already loved-up. “It’s still new and I have grown so much in the last two years. I’ve been single and, you know, whenever I do start dating someone new and actually call him my boyfriend…that’s it for me. Hopefully single Scheana never comes back. So I’m taking it slower in the public, and in six months, if this is still going the way it is, then you’ll probably see him more.” Scheana knew early on in their relationship that he was the real deal. We spoke to the Bravo celeb back in 2019, when the couple had been together for just a few months , and she toldthat she was already loved-up. “It’s still new and I have grown so much in the last two years. I’ve been single and, you know, whenever I do start dating someone new and actually call him my boyfriend…that’s it for me. Hopefully single Scheana never comes back. So I’m taking it slower in the public, and in six months, if this is still going the way it is, then you’ll probably see him more.”