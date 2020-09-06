Exclusive
Scheana Shay ‘Sees Long-Term Potential’ With Boyfriend Brock Davies: He ‘Inspires Her’

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Scheana Shay is getting serious with the new man in her life: her personal trainer boyfriend, Brock Davies.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay definitely sees a future with her hunky boyfriend Brock Davies. The 35-year-old has been dating the Australian-born gym owner since 2019, and a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife exclusively that the reality star is getting serious with him. “Scheana is in San Diego with her boyfriend Brock and she has never been so truly happy and in love. She definitely sees long-term potential and a real future with him,” the source said.

Scheana is seriously in love with her new man.

The insider added, “Brock dotes on Scheana like no other man ever has and he wants to help her succeed in everything she does. Brock helps her creatively, inspires her and completely supports her to achieve her goals. He isn’t interested in her because of her fame, he cares about her because of who she is regardless of her celebrity status and would want nothing to do with it. He’s more than happy just watching from the sidelines.”

Scheana knew early on in their relationship that he was the real deal. We spoke to the Bravo celeb back in 2019, when the couple had been together for just a few months, and she told HL that she was already loved-up. “It’s still new and I have grown so much in the last two years. I’ve been single and, you know, whenever I do start dating someone new and actually call him my boyfriend…that’s it for me. Hopefully single Scheana never comes back. So I’m taking it slower in the public, and in six months, if this is still going the way it is, then you’ll probably see him more.”
The couple have been dating since mid 2019.

She also recently opened up about her alleged “throuple” relationship with John Mayer, 42, and Hills alum Stacie Adams, 33. “I was living with Stacie at the time. [We hung out] for about six months…We would go to his house in Calabasas, or Hidden Hills, whatever it’s called,” she told Flashbacks podcast hosts Jessica Hall and Heather Rae Young in August. “It just became, you know, kind of the three of us. We had a little throuple going on,” Scheana claimed, adding that it was after John’s 2009 split from Jennifer Aniston, 51.