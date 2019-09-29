‘Vanderpump Rules’ To Add Scheana Shay’s Best Friend Janet Elizabeth To Next Season

‘Vanderpump Rules’ is gearing up for its eighth season and it looks like they’re already in the process of adding new cast members, including Sheana Shay’s best friend Janet Elizabeth.

Scheana Shay, 34, and best friend Janet Elizabeth, have already been co-hosts on Scheana’s podcast Sheananigans, and it looks like they’re also about to become reality series co-stars! Lisa Vanderpump‘s Bravo series, Vanderpump Rules, which Scheana has starred on for the past seven years is about to start its eighth season and producers have chosen Janet to join the cast as a new face!

“Vanderpump Rules has a ton of new people coming in, but another main person who was added is Janet Elizabeth,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She was brought in by Scheana and seems to always have Scheana’s back on things and supports her fully. They’ve been friends for years and she’s one of Scheana’s best friends. Janet has been filming a lot with everyone and has been at everything. She’s looking to be full-time next season. She was brought in to give Scheana an ally in the group.”

Although neither Scheana or Janet has officially confirmed Janet’s addition as a main cast member in the Bravo series, Scheana did hint that fans of the show will be taken by surprise with the upcoming season. “I think there’s going to be a lot of like plot twists. Where it’s like you’ll see a lot of things that are unexpected,” she EXCLUSIVELY told HL at L.A.’s Mondrian Hotel earlier this month. “I mean, it’ll be entertaining, that’s for sure.”

Sneak peeks of the new season, which has already started filming, have been showing up in the form of social media too. Main cast member Jax Taylor, 40, recently got major attention when he unfollowed various cast members for an unknown reason. He also subtly shaded some of the new cast members in an EXCLUSIVE interview he gave to us on Sept. 12. “I’ve only hung out with one of them; the other ones are extremely young, very naive to the whole situation,” he said in the interview. “To me, some of them seem a little thirsty.”

It will be interesting to see how the new season pans out but it definitely sounds like it’s going to keep fans on their toes and that’s why we love the show!