Jax Taylor Shades His New ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Stars: They’re ‘Naive’ & ‘Seem Thirsty’

‘Vanderpump Rules’ vet Jax Taylor subtly shaded his Season 8 rookie co-stars in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.

Jax Taylor, 40, is letting everyone know how he really feels about his brand new co-stars joining the latest season of the hit Bravo TV show, Vanderpump Rules. “I’ve only hung out with one of them; the other ones are extremely young, very naive to the whole situation,” Jax spilled in an EXCLUSIVE interview to HollywoodLife. “To me, some of them seem a little thirsty.” We caught up with Jax as he hosted the Carl’s Jr. Ultimate Avocado Brunch to celebrate the new Guacamole Double Cheeseburger on Sept. 12 in Los Angeles.

The SUR bartender, who married co-star Brittany Cartwright, 30, in a stunning ceremony in Brittany’s home state of Kentucky, elaborated on his comments, telling us that they’re not all that bad: “The one guy that I do really like is Brett. I think he’s an amazing guy. He’s a hard worker, he’s comfortable around all of us. It’s a very tough group to break in to, our group.”

“We don’t really allow new people to come in, just because we have such a history of all of us,” he continued. “And we have a lot of just…we’re very close and we just don’t like people kind of breaking in to our circle, because we just don’t know what their intentions are. It’s nothing personal against these people, it’s just, we like our group the way it is.”

Jax isn’t against getting to know the brand new faces of SUR, though. “One of the girls that is also, her name is Dayna. She’s really sweet, too. Again, I haven’t filmed much with them just because I stick with my core group,” he said. “Nothing against them at all. They come over to my house for pool parties and stuff, but I just am very private. I don’t like to have anybody around me that I don’t know.”