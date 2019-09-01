‘Vanderpump Rules’: Scheana Reveals Season 8 Will Have A Lot Of ‘Plot Twists’ & Feature ‘Fresh Faces’

Drama is at an all-time high amongst the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast off-camera, and we got an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek from star Scheana Shay at a poolside event in LA!

Between Jax Taylor unfollowing various cast members, Kristen Doute‘s feud with co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney, and absent wedding rings, this season of Vanderpump Rules is looking to be the juiciest yet! “I think there’s going to be a lot of like plot twists. Where it’s like you’ll see a lot of things that are unexpected,” Scheana Shay, 34, told HollywoodLife at LA’s Mondrian Hotel in an EXCLUSIVE new interview. “I mean, it’ll be entertaining, that’s for sure.”

Kristen, of course, remains front-and-center — and fans have been actively trying to piece together what happened with the t-shirt designer and former friends Stassi and Katie after the duo failed to show up at her party last month. “I feel like everyone’s at the center of it because we’re all friends. So it’s like depending on the day of the week, it could be any one of us,” Scheana revealed. “But yeah, no, very, we were both very much involved in everything.”

Beyond the party drama, social media seems stumped by Jax Taylor’s sudden unfollowing — and even blocking — of certain cast members on Instagram after filming for season eight wrapped. “He’s un-followed all of us. I don’t know [why] either,” Scheana confirmed. There were rumors that the unfollowing had to do with other people Tom Sandoval was hanging out with — or issues that other cast had with Lance Bass officiating Jax’s wedding to Brittany Cartwright earlier this summer — but no one seems to know for sure. “I asked [Jax] about it and he was like, I did it to everyone. I was like, okay. It’s social media, he un-followed us. It’s stupid.”

In happier news, Scheana is thrilled for co-star Stassi’s engagement to Beau Clark — while the couple have yet to announce a wedding date, Stassi revealed on her podcast that she wanted to keep the wedding an intimate affair and perhaps tie the knot in Europe. Scheana doesn’t think Stassi will be rushing to the alter, though. “I feel like everyone is going to gives it about a year, year and a half. So I would assume the same, but I don’t know,” Scheana shared. “I don’t think I’ll be in [Stassi’s] wedding and I definitely think I’ll be invited, but I wouldn’t expect to be in it. She wasn’t in [my wedding to Mike].”

Scheana was previously married to Mike Shay, but the couple’s tumultuous relationship unraveled on television — eventually leading to their split in November 2016. Single Scheana was recently spotted making out with Bachelorette star Robby Hayes, 30, but the Vanderpump Rules star says it’s nothing serious. “It’s is just something we do…I think we’re just really good friends who have chemistry and drunkenly make out.” she spilled. “We’ve gone on dates, so I mean , yeah I would go on another date with him. That was one of the most fun dates I’ve had as a single woman actually.”

“I don’t want anything serious right now. I don’t think he does either. I mean he was just in Siesta Key for months…been there, done that. Married, divorced, new relationship, single, [dated] Adam [Spott],” Scheana continued. “Like I just am enjoying my life where I’m at right now and I’m not trying to have anything serious unless it was 100% the right person, the right time and all of that. Because I’ve tried it before and it hasn’t worked out.” She wouldn’t rule out a future romance with the sexy Robby, though. “Never say never to anyone. Like I could get back with any of my ex’s maybe. I don’t know. I mean I don’t plan on it, at all, but I just never say never. You don’t know what life has in store for you and you know the universe brings you weird s–t, at different times.”