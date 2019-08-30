‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Reveals How Brittany Feels About Jax Not Wearing His Wedding Ring

As rumors continue to fly about Brittany & Jax’s relationship, Scheana Shay tells HollywoodLife how Brittany REALLY feels in an EXCLUSIVE new interview!

Scheana Shay, 34, is defending her friends Jax Taylor, 40, and Brittany Cartwright, 30! After Jax was spotted without his wedding ring while riding around on a cooler and again while taking out the trash, fans started to wonder if their marriage was on the rocks — but that’s not the case, says Scheana. “I think the majority of men don’t always wear their ring when they’re at the gym, when they’re out, when they’re riding their cooler down Ventura Boulevard,” the Vanderpump Rules star spilled to HollywoodLife at LA’s Mondrian Hotel in an EXCLUSIVE new interview.

“I mean, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. It’s not like he’s out at a nightclub partying with bottle service girls, not wearing a ring. He was riding a cooler down in Valley Village,” Scheana continued. The reality star chatted with us at an event for #VANDERPUPCATION, which launches at the iconic LA hotel on September 15, 2019 — and allows pups to be pampered as much as their humans. Partial proceeds from the dog-friendly stays will also go back to the Vanderpump Dogs foundation.

Jax and Brittany tied the knot in a romantic Kentucky ceremony after an on-again, off-again relationship on June 29, 2019 — but the relationship has been rocky over the past two years. “I think men just aren’t all about wearing jewelry all the time. I mean, its not Brittany we’re talking about, it’s Jax. You know, he’s never worn a ring in his life,” Scheana continued, “I just, I think if you have that trust and confidence in your relationship, a piece of jewelry on your finger shouldn’t make a difference. It’s nice to wear it and just show it, but it’s like you’re at the gym. I also don’t want you f—–g up a $10,000, you know, Tungsten ring or whatever.”

Shortly after the photos were shared, Brittany and Jax appeared to be in good spirits, as Jax shared a sweet video of his wife cuddling in bed with their two dogs. “[Brittany] is happily married and she knows that he’s only with her and she’s only with him. So no, I mean if I had her ring, I wouldn’t ever take it off,” Scheana concluded. “A lot of men don’t wear wedding band 24 seven and my dad doesn’t. So I’d see no problem with that.”