Jax Taylor Spotted Without His Wedding Ring Again 2 Months After Marrying Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor, 40, got attention when he was doing a little cleaning outside his house on Aug. 27 and was spotted not wearing his wedding ring! The Vanderpump Rules star, who married Brittany Cartwright, 30, on June 29, could be seen throwing trash away and cleaning his driveway with a hose in Los Angeles, and his left hand ring finger was clearly naked, causing speculation about the status of his almost two-month marriage.

The spotting comes just four days after he was first seen without the ring, which is an eternity band with two carats’ worth of white diamonds, on Aug. 23. During that outing, he was riding a red scooter and unloading items out of a U-haul when he appeared to have a grim look on his face.

Although the absence of a ring can definitely mean things are on the outs for the newlyweds, a source previously EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that it means nothing. “Jax and Brittany are actually doing better than ever. Marriage has brought them even closer together and they’re confused why people are making such a big deal out of Jax being spotted without his ring,” the source explained. “He was out doing things and working out and just forgot to put it on and people are turning it into something it’s not. It means absolutely nothing and they find it laughable.”

A different source, however claims the lovebirds are having struggles because of finances. “Jax and Brittany are already rocky since getting married. Since moving into their beautiful new home Brittany has been spending a lot of money to make it look exceptionally nice and beautiful and Jax is upset about how much his wife is spending,” the second source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “She’s doing so much to their new home and Jax doesn’t think that they should be spending all that money.”

Brittany, though, is apparently trying to prepare for when they raise a family. “Brittany wants to decorate and make a home since she’d like to have kids sooner than later, and she wants Jax to show he’s invested in them and their home and lives,” the source explained. “Brittany has times where she gets nervous Jax is going to go back to his old habits and not stick to his promises.”

We reached out to Jax and Brittany’s rep and they told us that the reports of a rocky marriage are “complete nonsense”.“They are happier than ever,” the rep said.