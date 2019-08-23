‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Ditches His Wedding Ring 2 Months After Marrying Brittany Cartwright

Trouble in paradise? Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright haven’t even been married for two months and already he’s not wearing his wedding ring.

Jax Taylor wasn’t looking like the happiest of newlyweds on Aug. 23. The Vanderpump Rules star looked gaunt and unhappy while riding his red ice chest scooter in Los Angeles. He was also seen unloading items from a U-haul. Most noticeably, the 40-year-old was without his wedding ring from new wife Brittany Cartwright, 30. His eternity band that features two carats’ worth of white diamonds was not on his finger and from the grim look on his face we hope things are okay between the couple.

The pair married at a castle in Kentucky less than two months ago on June 29. It was a fairytale ceremony and nearly all of his VPR cast mates were on hand to witness the “I do’s,” which were officiated by pal Lance Bass. Jax’s SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump was originally going to handle the honor, but her mother passed away in England 12 days before the ceremony. The 58-year-old was able to make it back to the states and arrived in Kentucky on the eve of the ceremony to witness the couple wed.

Maybe the stress of feuding with his cast mates is getting to Jax. Filming on season eight has just wrapped and on August 20, he unfollowed Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval on social media. But in a twist, Brittany Cartwright is still following Kristen, Ariana and Tom — as well as the other way around. As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, “One could only assume that Tom Sandoval was taken back when he saw that Jax un-followed him on social media. He was disappointed in his decision to do that and is really confident he and Jax will get back to a great place again.”

“The drama and real fighting that happened towards the end of this season of filming, which stopped last week, just became a lot for the entire cast,” our insider revealed. “There’s a huge divide right now.