Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s Stunning Diamond Wedding Rings Revealed

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright had a beautiful wedding in Kentucky on June 29 and the first eye-catching pics and video of the gorgeous jewelry they had for the special day showed up on Instagram.

Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor, 39, and Brittany Cartwright, 30, said “I do” at a beautiful wedding ceremony in Kentucky on June 29 and now we’re seeing the amazing diamond rings they exchanged as a token of their love! The official Instagram for the jewelry designer Kyle Chan Design posted the stunning set of sparkling rings just two days after the headline-making nuptials on July 1 and it proves their fairytale wedding was even more exceptional than we thought! The page posted two pics that showed the matching male and female bands, which have diamonds set in the middle, and one video clip that shows a rotation of the entire ring. “A Fairytale wedding with the matching diamond wedding bands. 💎💎❤️❤️❤️ #jaxgotitwright#TheRoyalWedding,” the caption for the ring pics and video read.

Once the post went up, it didn’t take long for followers to respond to how much they admired the eye-catching jewels. “Breathtaking,” one follower wrote. “I can’t stop looking at these rings….omgggggg 💎 💍 ❤️,” another responded. Brittany also expressed her love for her new gems when she commented with a bunch of heart emojis.

Jax and Brittany’s special rings were just some of the many things that made their day of lasting love so incredible. Between the impressive wedding party, which included bridesmaids, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder, and the elaborate guests, which included Lisa Vanderpump herself, the moment was one to remember. Lance Bass also officiated the ceremony and Jax paid a touching tribute to his late father, Ronald Cauchi by leaving a photo of him on one of the front seats in the outside area where the nuptials took place.

We can bet Jax and Brittany’s wedding will go down as one of the best of the year. What a sweet and wonderful way to start the summer! We look forward to seeing memorable moments of their life together in the future!