Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Are Married: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Wed In Kentucky

It’s official! ‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are now husband and wife, after getting married in her home state on June 29.

Jax Taylor, 39, and Brittany Cartwright, 30, are married! The Vanderpump Rules stars tied the knot in front of dozens of their friends and family members, when they exchanged vows during an intimate outdoor ceremony in Kentucky on June 29. Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder served as bridesmaids and Jax made sure his beloved late father Ronald Cauchi was there in a sweet tribute, hanging a photo of him on the front row aisle chair. The couple’s SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump made it there in a nick of time, landing in the Bluegrass state the day prior so she could be there when the couple wed despite the death of her mother in England on June 17.

The couple had a “magical, fairy-tale themed ceremony in front of 240 guests” according to PEOPLE and Jax’ good pal, NSYNC member Lance Bass officiated the ceremony. Brittany looked stunning in an off the shoulder white gown with a fitted bodice that featured wth a full skirt, long train and veil. She wore her hair down and off to one side.

Their wedding comes one year after Jax proposed to Brittany during a dinner date in Malibu in June 2018. At the time, Brittany confirmed the happy news on Instagram, saying, “Omg omg!!!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED!” She continued, “What a way to start our summer and season 7 [of Vanderpump Rules]!! I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I can’t wait for all of you to see how he proposed! I am the happiest girl ever right now. Love can win.”

Jax also posted his own photo, following his proposal, and said, “I can’t wait for y’all to see how this happened next season! I am marrying the woman of my dreams and I could not be happier!!” When Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules eventually aired, fans saw Jax propose to Brittany at Neptune’s Net in Malibu because he claimed the restaurant had “character”. When their food was ready, Jax fetched a tray at the counter, put the ring box on top, and walked over to Brittany before getting down on his knee to propose! It was cute and super special. Especially after everything they had gone through.

Brittany and Jax began dating in 2015, but during an episode of Vanderpump Rules that aired in early 2018, it was revealed that they had briefly broken up after he cheated on her. When the cameras weren’t rolling, though, they reconciled. And now here we are — Jax and Brittany are now husband and wife. The wedding is expected to air during Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules.