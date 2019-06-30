Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor Kiss At Wedding Reception & Look So In Love In 1st Pics As A Married Couple

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor sealed their ‘I do’s’ with a kiss! Larry Birkhead shared several photos from the VPR wedding reception, including a kissing pic.

We’re so happy for Brittany Cartwright, 30, and Jax Taylor, 39! The happy Vanderpump Rules couple finally got married in The Kentucky Castle yesterday, June 29, and wedding guest Larry Birkhead, 46, shared some beautiful photos on Instagram today from the reality television couple’s reception last night. Anna Nicole Smith’s famous partner posted pics on Instagram from the star-studded reception, with his first pic, of course, being between the bride and groom. Brittany, Jax, and Larry smiled brightly in celebration of the big night.

Larry also posted pics alongside VPR fan faves Tom Sandoval, 35, Scheana Marie, 34, Lisa Vanderpump, 58, Ken Todd, 61, their dog Giggy, and Tom Schwartz, 36. Larry shared a pic from Brittany and Jax’s first dance as a married couple, showing them kissing on the dance floor in wedded bliss.

“Had a great time attending my [Kentucky] Derby pals @brittany and @mrjaxtaylor wedding at The Kentucky Castle,” Larry captioned the series of pics on Instagram. “The party went on all night and included Hooters fried pickles and chicken wings,” Larry said, referencing Brittany’s old job as a Hooters waitress. “Had fun talking with @lisavanderpump and Ken Todd. Great seeing @tomsandoval1, [Ariana Madix, 34,] and @twschwa and the crew again.”

It was so great to see some inside pics from last night, but we’ll likely see the wedding in some capacity on Vanderpump Rules this season. We’re also so happy that Lisa was able to make it to the wedding, after her mom Jean passed away a couple of weeks ago. Congratulations again to Jax and Brittany!