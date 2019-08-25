Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright: The Truth About Why He Ditched Wedding Ring 2 Months After Marriage

Jax Taylor raised eyebrows when he was spotted without his wedding ring from Brittany Cartwright less than two months after their wedding. There was a very good reason he was without it.

Vanderpump Rules fans were wondering if there was already trouble for newlyweds Jax Taylor, 40 and Brittany Cartwright, 30, when he was spotted without his wedding ring on Aug. 23. The pair just tied the knot on June 29 so hopefully things hadn’t turned rocky this soon in the marriage. It turns out he just didn’t want to wear his gorgeous eternity band that features two carats’ worth of white diamonds to move items from a U-Haul truck.

“Jax and Brittany are actually doing better than ever. Marriage has brought them even closer together and they’re confused why people are making such a big deal out of Jax being spotted without his ring. He was out doing things and working out and just forgot to put it on and people are turning it into something it’s not. It means absolutely nothing and they find it laughable,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

While things are great between Jax and Brittany, he’s having issues with some of his Vanderpump Rules cast members. Filming for season eight just wrapped and apparently he’s got some sort of beef with Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval as he unfollowed all of their social media accounts on Aug. 20. Kristen even revealed on Aug. 25 that Jax blocked her on all of his social media and she has no idea why he did that. Kristen was one of Brittany’s bridesmaids and Tom serves Jax’s co-best man with Tom Schwartz.

“Filming was really stressful this year not just for them, but the entire cast, and Brittany is really standing by Jax and supporting him even with his recent fall out with Sandoval and Ariana. It’s hard for Brittany because she loves Sandoval and Ariana and is trying her best to stay out of it, but she’s supporting Jax. It hasn’t been easy for him,” our insider adds.