Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor’s Wedding Was ‘Romantic’ & ‘Personal’: All About The Sweet Ceremony

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are officially married! HollywoodLife has learned all the romantic details about their Kentucky nuptials, including the scoop on the wild after party that went on until the early morning!

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor‘s nuptials were everything the couple had dreamed of! The Vanderpump Rules stars said “I do” in front of friends and family at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky on June 29. “There was so much love in the room between Brittany and Jax on their wedding day. The entire ceremony was very romantic,” a guest at the wedding tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY! “Brittany was just beaming. She was very calm and relaxed and had a smile on her face the whole time,” the eyewitness says, adding, “It was also great to see how much Jax has grown over the years. It was a really special day.”

Brittany, 30, and Jax, 29, made the ceremony extremely intimate with their own personal details. “There were a lot of special moments throughout the wedding with the couple’s inside jokes and favorite things. They wrote their own vows,” the source reveals noting that the full ceremony was filmed. “Though Lance [Bass] officiated and it wasn’t a priest like Brittany initially wanted, there were prayers involved by Brittany’s family members.”

As for who showed up to Brittany and Jax’s special day? — It was a star-studded day to say the least. But, all eyes were on Lisa Vanderpump, who brought along her dog, Puffy. “Lisa kind of kept to herself. She had her dog Puffy with her and lots of people seemed more interested in the dog than her to be honest,” the eyewitness shares. “She wasn’t her usual self, but you could tell she was happy to be out of the house and distracted. She spent a bit of time talking to Larry Birkhead.”

Brittany’s 12 bridesmaids included cast-mates Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent and Katie Maloney-Schwartz, who served as the matron of honor. Meanwhile, Jax had 13 groomsmen, with co-stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as best men. Other Bravo stars, including Southern Charm’s Shep Rose and Summer House alumni Lauren Wirkus and Stephen McGee, were all in attendance.

“Sandoval and Schwartz gave very touching speeches as did Katie Maloney,” the wedding guest explains, adding that “Sandoval was talking forever and people were joking when his speech would end.” However, their words were “sweet,” and the guys made sure to flood the room with playful jokes about Jax. “They totally gave Jax a hard time,” the source says.

“The bridal party and some family were staying in the castle,” so, the fun didn’t end after the reception! “The party went until the wee hours of the morning with a lot of people even changing into their pajamas to continue the dance party. All in all, it was a perfect day.” Congratulations to the newlyweds, Brittany and Jax!