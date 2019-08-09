‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Stassi & Katie Ditch Kristen Doute’s T-Shirt Event After Cast Fallout

After Stassi and Katie were missing from a group photo at Kristen’s launch event, rumors continue to swirl about a falling out between the ladies.

It’s looking more and more like there’s some serious offscreen drama! Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder, 31, and Katie Maloney, 32, did not attend their castmates Kristen Doute‘s event for her line t-shirt line, James Mae. The event took place at Good Times at Davey Wayne’s in Los Angeles, on Wednesday, August 7. In an Instagram photo posted by Kristen, 36, on Friday, August 9 her co-stars Scheana Shay, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, and Tom Sandoval are all pictured rocking their James Mae tees. Stassi and Katie are notably missing, but oddly, Katie’s husband Tom Schwartz is in the photo. Katie captioned her post, “that’s a crew right there. 🌟 @jamesmae.co pop-up @gtdaveywaynes 🌻✌🏽#pumprules” — SEE THE PIC HERE!

While none of the ladies themselves have commented on any drama, Stassi’s mother Dayna Schroeder jumped in to set the record straight. Responding to a fan question about Kristen missing her daughter’s engagement party, Dayna commented that it was “quite sad” on Instagram. “But I didn’t really know all the particulars,” she continued. Stassi’s mom remained positive about the rift, also saying, “Don’t you worry, it’s like Lion King and the circle of life…each one of these girls will grow, change, and come back to their original strong friendship bond that they’ve always had. Somethings just take time.”

Fans got a whiff of a potential clash after Kristen didn’t attend Katie and Tom’s wedding in Las Vegas, and Beau Clark’s engagement. Kristen also skipped an appearance on Stassi’s podcast “Straight Up With Stassi” on July 30. Eagled eyed followers were quick to notice Stassi and Katie were missing from the group pic, commenting on Kristen’s photo “Sad stassi n Katie aren’t there 😩” and “Who imagined the day that Ariana and her would be better friends then Katie & Stassi? 🙄.” Another user vented, “I can’t believe @stassischroeder wouldn’t support you. You were the only one who even talk to her a few years back. You’re the entire reason she even has a career.”