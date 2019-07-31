‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Beau Clark — See Ring Pic

Stassi Schroeder ‘feels like Meghan Markle,’ because she’s now engaged to Beau Clark! But instead of Kensington Palace, the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star rocked her new ring at a cemetery.

There’ll be two new members in the married crew on Vanderpump Rules. Stassi Schroeder, 31, revealed that she’s now engaged to her boyfriend of over a year, Beau Clark, 39, with a celebratory Instagram photo on July 31! “OMG. I feel like Meghan Markle. 💍,” Stassi wrote under a photo of her and her new fiancé, who were both rocking “OMG” faces. While most couples break this news with a photo against a brilliant sunset, or a pastel-saturated hilltop, Stassi flaunted her new diamond ring at an even more romantic location: a cemetery.

Beau popped the question at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, where the likes of Mickey Rooney and Janet Gaynor could witness the milestone (well, under their graves). A spooky proposal befitting these lovers of horror and the supernatural!

Stassi and Beau became Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2018, but they actually met in Aug. 2017 thanks to the Cupid work of Stassi’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars Katie Maloney, 32, and Kristen Doute, 36. Although Stassi’s Bravo friends introduced her to Beau, who’s a former actor who now works in casting, he wasn’t interested at first! “I just scanned through the pictures, and I was like, ‘The bleach blonde hair, she’s probably got Botox, she’s probably got fake boobs.’ And I was like, ‘She probably goes to Nightingale and gets table service, bottle service, whatever you call it. Just not my cup of tea at all,” Beau confessed on his now fiancée’s podcast, Straight Up with Stassi, in Feb. 2018.

Obviously, Stassi showed Beau why you should never be so quick to judge on appearances! After a hangout at an event in Los Angeles’ Mondrian Hotel, Beau was hooked. “I don’t think I’ve laughed as hard ever with anybody, just to have a great conversation with someone on a first time hanging out was fantastic,” he explained on Stassi’s podcast. Now they can have great conversations for life — congratulations to Stassi and Beau!

It’s Stassi’s turn to have a forever “Beau” now. Just a few days before the proposal, she and Beau returned from a Vanderpump Rules cast trip in Las Vegas to celebrate Katie and Tom Schwartz’s official marriage. And on June 29, both Stassi and Beau sat in the pews to witness Stassi’s co-stars Brittany Cartwright, 30, tie the knot with Jax Taylor, 40 (who also happens to be Stassi’s ex) in Versailles, Kentucky.