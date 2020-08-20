Scheana Shay Claims She Was In A ‘Throuple’ With John Mayer & ‘Hills’ Star Stacie Adams

Fresh off his 2009 breakup with Jennifer Aniston, John Mayer allegedly engaged in a ‘sexual’ relationship with both Scheana Shay & Stacie Adams, the ‘VPR’ star claims!

Scheana Shay, 35, just spilled the piping hot tea about her alleged “throuple” relationship with John Mayer, 42, and Hills alum Stacie Adams, 33. “I was living with Stacie at the time. [We hung out] for about six months…We would go to his house in Calabasas, or Hidden Hills, whatever it’s called,” the Vanderpump Rules star told Flashbacks podcast hosts Jessica Hall and Heather Rae Young. “It just became, you know, kind of the three of us. We had a little throuple going on,” Scheana claimed, adding that it was after John’s 2009 split from Jennifer Aniston, 51.

The ‎Scheananigans with Scheana Shay host alleges that the relationship was “sexual” between John, Stacie and herself, but that there were jealousy issues. “There was like me and another her. Everyone always had attention,” she said, adding John “liked” Stacie — who is best known as ‘Stacie the Bartender’ from The Hills — more. “I was like, ‘Wait, I brought you into this and now you’re getting more attention than I’m getting. And even after he and I stopped talking, they continued talking,” Scheana went on.

During the interview, the 35-year-old also recalled when she met then-couple Jennifer and John in 2008 when she worked Grand Havana Room in Beverly Hills. “I’m working this party. I end up getting wasted with them,” Scheana dished. “Every time they did a shot, they would get me a shot…Then [they] invited me to go back to her place in the Palisades after for an afterparty,” she explained, noting she declined the invite as she was “too drunk to drive.” Just days after the meeting, the freshly single Paradise Valley crooner showed up at the cigar club to get Scheana’s number.

“I got fired because of it,” the SUR staffer revealed. “Stacie and I were talking about it at work one day and I guess one of the other girls heard…when she heard I was dating John Mayer, or hanging out with, whatever … she found out he wasn’t a member of the Beverly Hills [club] but he was a member of New York [and] we weren’t allowed to fraternize with members,” Scheana explained.

After their entanglement with John, Scheana and Stacie had a falling out — but have since made up. “We had a year of an awkward friendship falling out…It was just a big jealously thing. She was getting everything I wanted and was working for and she just got it handed to her,” the brunette remembered, noting that the pair “came full circle a year later.” HollywoodLife has reached out to John Mayer’s rep for comment.