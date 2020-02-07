Exes Jennifer Aniston & John Mayer Narrowly Avoid Awkward Run-In As They Eat At Same Restaurant

Yikes! Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer just missed bumping into each other while hitting up a Los Angeles hot spot for dinner, roughly 10 years after their breakup!

Even though they dated from roughly 2008-2009 after meeting at an Oscars after-party, Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer are still keeping a distance from one another. The former lovebirds were spotted leaving the same restaurant at Sunset Tower Hotel the night of Feb. 6 and just missed each other! The Morning Show actress, 50, and “New Light” singer, 42, left at different times from the LA hot spot, with Jen leaving just before John got to his car. Limited time passed between when each celeb left, which means that an unwarranted reunion was narrowly avoided.

It’s safe to say that John and Jen didn’t exactly split on amicable terms. John, memorably, made some less than flattering comments about his former flame after their split in an interview with Playboy, published on March 1, 2010. When asked if he still cared for Jen, John replied, “Yes, always. I’ll always be sorry that it didn’t last. In some ways I wish I could be with her. But I can’t change the fact that I need to be 32.” John went on to infer that beyond their age difference, their approach to technology also rubbed him the wrong way. “There was a rumor that I had been dumped because I was tweeting too much. That wasn’t it, but that was a big difference. The brunt of her success came before TMZ and Twitter. I think she’s still hoping it goes back to 1998. She saw my involvement in technology as courting distraction. And I always said, ‘These are the new rules.'”

Clearly, things with John and Jen are still on the rocks — especially after his ageist comments against the celebrated star. But Jen can rest assured that there are exes in her life that are still incredibly supportive of her. Following her win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 19, Jen’s former husband, Brad Pitt, 56, watched on lovingly as she gave her emotional acceptance speech. Not only was the Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood winner over the moon for his ex, he even shared an endearing moment with her backstage, where he tenderly grasped her wrist as she moved on to chat with press after her win!

Clearly, things between Jen and Brad are far more smooth than her current status with her ex, John. Even Jen’s pals are glad to see the Friends alum looking so happy since her reunion with her former husband. “Courteney [Cox] is thrilled to see Jen and Brad on such great terms. But more than that, she loves seeing her best friend so happy. Jen is having a moment and it’s only natural Courteney is cheering her on,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about Jen’s close confidant and fellow Friends co-star. Although the unplanned reunion could have ben a bump in the pleasant road Jen is traveling, fans are just as happy to see her thriving in her career and personal life! We cannot wait to see more of her in the future!