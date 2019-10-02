‘Vanderpump Rules’ Films Season 8 Opening Credits — See 1st BTS Pics Of The Sexy New Cast

Tom Schwartz revealed the cast of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ shot the new opening credits on location at LVP’s West Hollywood eatery SUR!

Vanderpump Rules fans, get ready: season 8 is almost here! The cast reunited to film the new opening credits on Tuesday, October 1 and from all the posts on social media, we got a look at the sexy new cast members! OG Tom Schwartz posted up a storm on Instagram, revealing the group shot the new sequence at SUR, Lisa Vanderpump‘s trendy West Hollywood restaurant that the show revolves around. “3, 2, 1, first pose that comes to mind #PumpRules edition. 10/1/19” Tom wrote on Instagram.

As previously reported, Lisa Vanderpump will be appearing more in the upcoming season given her departure from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In addition to Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Stassi Schreoder, Kristen Doute, Beau Clark, Jax Taylor, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Brittany Cartwright, and Lala Kent will be returning to the popular series.

They’re also making room for newbies Brett Caprioni, Dayna Kathan and Max Boyens. Stunning Dayna can be seen posing cozily with co-stars Brittany and Scheana in pic, and the blonde has also posted older snaps on social media with Stassi and Lala. Max, who is the manager of SUR’s sister restaurant Tom Tom, is also seen giving some serious face in Scheana’s selfie. Fitness-pro Brett can also be seen in various photos.

The upcoming season is looking to be one of the most dramatic yet, as tensions amongst the cast are at an all-time high. While it appears to be resolved now, Jax recently unfollowed — and even blocked — certain cast members without any indication why. His marriage to co-star Brittany has also been rumored to be on the rocks after he was spotted without his wedding ring multiple times in a row, though he has since denied that there’s any trouble in paradise.

Stassi and Katie also appear to be on the outs with Kristen Doute after the two failed to show up to her t-shirt event on August 7 — even though the rest of the cast was present. Vanderpump Rules is expected to return to Bravo in December.