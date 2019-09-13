Lisa Vanderpump ‘Excited’ To Star ‘Much More’ In New Season Of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ After Quitting ‘RHOBH’

Lisa is excited to spend more time with the cast of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY!

Lisa Vanderpump doesn’t regret quitting Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills because it gives her time to do what she’s really passionate about. “Lisa is excited to be featured more on this season of Vanderpump Rules. At first, she was deciding what to do about returning to Housewives so she didn’t want to film for Vanderpump Rules at the same time, however, once the decision was made to quit [RHOBH], she couldn’t wait to be featured on camera more,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“[Lisa] was hanging out with the cast much more, wanted to be included in the trips, showing up to events, etc. You will be seeing a lot more Lisa next season now that she’s got more time to film with the ‘kids’ as she calls them,” the source continued. After Lisa rose to popularity as an OG housewife on RHOBH, she developed the spin-off reality series which documented the opening and on-going behind-the-scenes drama of her West Hollywood restaurant SUR. The show primarily revolves around the cast, who work in the restaurant, while Lisa serves as a main star and mentor to the younger set. Though her name is in the title of the series, she has appeared less in recent seasons due to her busy schedule and simultaneously filming RHOBH. The wildly successful series originally premiered in 2013, and is going on its eighth season later this fall.

Lisa recently quit RHOBH after getting caught up in drama with various cast members, including the #Puppygate scandal with Dorit Kemsley and a falling out with her longtime friend Kyle Richards. Lisa has had a particularly emotional year, after losing her brother to suicide in 2018, and her mother in June. “After she got back from her mom’s funeral, she wanted to start filming much more with all her free time as she really missed filming,” the insider spilled.

Lisa — who turns 59 on September 15 — has plenty of other projects to keep her busy: she has her successful restaurant empire, which includes LA eateries Sur, Tom Tom, Villa Blanca, Pump and the newly opened Vanderpump Garden in Las Vegas. She also runs Vanderpump Dogs, a pet adoption shop in West Hollywood. In addition, she has her very own rosé brand — Vanderpump Rosé — and LVP Sangria. “Lisa loves to film and show off all her projects so it was easy for her to decide to be more involved and re-focus her attention,” the insider concluded.