Kyle Richards: Why She Believes She Can Be Friends With Lisa Vanderpump Again

Kyle Richards may be the only OG left on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ but she’s not ruling out the fact that a reconciliation could bring Lisa Vanderpump back.

As the only OG left on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards, 50, has been reminiscing on the past a lot, including her former friendship with co-star Lisa Vanderpump, 58, who announced that she would not be returning to the Bravo show in Apr. Although the ladies previously made headlines for having a huge falling out that included Kyle confronting Lisa about the RadarOnline story she was accused of leaking, Kyle’s keeping hope that she and Lisa will reconcile soon and that Lisa will consider returning to the show alongside her in the future.

“There’s a little piece of Kyle that’s sad she’s to begin another season and not have Lisa there as they did start the show together, but Kyle feels content with where she’s at with LVP versus where they were earlier in the year,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kyle feels the time has healed some of the problems and pain for her. She just thinks Lisa blew this so far out of proportion, but at the end of the day, she really does wish her well. Deep down, Kyle still has confidence she and Lisa can be friends again and that she’d even return to the show, but Kyle is really happy to be doing it, with or without Lisa.”

Although she has made the decision to step away for now, like Kyle, Lisa is also feeling hurt about the end of their friendship, according to a previous source. “Lisa has suffered so much loss this past year and is doing her best to cope,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told us on Aug, 15. “She and Kyle have a long history and she is isn’t only grieving the loss of her mom and brother, but also the loss of her friendship. Lisa puts on a brave face but deep down, she can be very sensitive and has real emotions like anyone else. Even though Lisa tells people that she doesn’t care about cutting ties with Kyle, in reality, a piece of her is still hurt and feels betrayed by Kyle.”

Kyle’s own hurt and sadness over Lisa came out during the RHOBH reunion in July when she cried after watching a video that showed their friendship’s greatest moments. “It’s sad to me. It’s… It’s just sad to me. It’s sad that she’s not here,” Kyle told host Andy Cohen about Lisa also deciding not to show up to the reunion special. “People tweet me pictures all the time, and every time I see something like that, where I’m joking and laughing [with her], it makes me sad.”

Only time will tell if Lisa and Kyle can mend things between them but we’re definitely wishing them both the best.