Scheana Shay Admits She Thinks New BF Is ‘The One’ & Reveals Why She’s Keeping Romance Private

Just days after news broke that Scheana Shay is dating personal trainer, Brock Davies, the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star spilled EXCLUSIVE details about the romance to HL — and revealed why she thinks Brock could be ‘the one’!

Scheana Shay is getting serious with her new man, Brock Davies! In fact, she’s confident that he’s “the one,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at BravoCon. “I know I’ve thought that before, but the difference is that I was convincing myself,” Scheana explained. “But there was always a pit in my stomach. With Mike [Shay], with Rob [Valletta], with Adam [Spott]…always there was. Even if it was just one, there was a solid red flag that I ignored. The day of my wedding [to Mike], I had a pit in my stomach, and I thought it was just nerves. And it’s like…no. This is my body saying, ‘This isn’t right, don’t do it.’ So this is the first time I’ve been with someone where it feels right and I’m not convincing myself of it.”

Scheana and Brock have been together for a few months now, but they’ve made a point to keep their relationship very private, which is something that she said will continue as time goes on. “We agreed mutually,” she revealed. “It’s still new and I have grown so much in the last two years. I’ve been single and, you know, whenever I do start dating someone new and actually call him my boyfriend…that’s it for me. Hopefully single Scheana never coms back. So I’m taking it slower in the public, and in six months, if this is still going the way it is, then you’ll probably see him more.”

Brock actually got to meet a lot of Scheana’s friends for the first time while in NYC for BravoCon, and Lala Kent gushed, “We all dig him. He is so sweet for her and that is all I want for my little Sheashoo!” It certainly seems like things are going well!

Brock comes from Australia and currently works as a personal trainer in San Diego. He has kept his Instagram private now that his relationship with Scheana has gone public.