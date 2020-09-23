Lala Kent Wouldn’t Be ‘Shocked’ If Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Have A Baby Together

Pregnant Lala Kent thinks pals Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly will be the next celeb couple to be welcoming a child. The actress has already given the ‘Pump Rules’ star baby advice.



The Vanderpump Rules cast past and present seem to all be expecting babies. Fired star Stassi Schroeder announced in June she’s expecting a baby girl with fiance Beau Clark, and Lala Kent , 30, also has a daughter on the way with fiance Randall Emmett, 49. With Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright sharing their pregnancy news on Sept. 21, Lala thinks that her friends Megan Fox, 34, and Machine Gun Kelly, 30, will be the next couple within her circle to be expecting a baby.

“Everyone’s getting pregnant. So I would not be shocked,” Lala told Us Weekly about the red-hot couple on Sept. 22. Both Megan and MGK — real name Colson Baker — are already parents. The Transformers star has three sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4, by estranged husband Brian Austin Green, 47, while Colson has a 12-year-old daughter Casie with ex Emma Cannon.

Lala has bonded with the couple, who are starring opposite each other in Randall’s directorial debut Midnight in the Switchgrass. She watched Megan and Colson fall head over heels in love for each other, to the degree that Megan has called Colson her “twin flame.” Which is a step beyond being someone’s soul mate.

Astrology-loving Megan has already given Lala some motherly advice about once her baby girl arrives. “I love Megan because she’s, like, so into the Earth. The advice she gave me is the second that it is born, I need to have its chart read so that I know how my baby is going to look at me and I can deal with that baby accordingly. I’m actually super into it. I’m doing it. That’s cool,” she told the publication.

Randall and Lala brought in famed astrologer Susan Miller, on the July 22 Give Them Lala … with Randall podcast to read the Megan and Colson’s charts during their first joint interview as a couple. Colson asked if he was going to have more children and Susan responded, “Yeah, it would be a girl. You have no problem having more children. It’s a choice. You have the ability to have another one if you want.” Susan even added that Colson’s future daughter “would be darling,” which delighted Megan.

Brian announced on May 18 that he and Megan had split up after nearly 10 years of marriage. A month later she and Colson began openly dating each other, holding hands, putting on PDA kissing shows, and having a romantic hilltop sushi sunset-viewing dinner where MGK said he was “in love” with Megan. She made Colson Instagram official in an Aug. 5 mirror selfie with her sweetheart, writing, “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours.” Colson’s heart definitely belongs to Megan, as he revealed after a fan propositioned him during an Aug. session of Buzzfeed‘s Thirst Tweets that, “I’m locked in already right now. No dates for me. Probably ever.”