Scheana Shay Ends Friendship With Lala Kent After Not Getting Invite To Gender Reveal: She’s ‘Done’

It’s official: Scheana Shay and Lala Kent are no longer friends, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY. Scheana’s ‘done’ trying to fix things after not getting an invite to Lala’s gender reveal.

Scheana Shay has had enough. The Vanderpump Rules star’s friendship with Lala Kent, 30, has been on the rocks for weeks now, and she’s making it official: she’s over trying to repair it. The last straw for Scheana came when she and boyfriend Brock Davies were left off the guest list for her pregnant (former) best friend’s gender reveal party, a Bravo insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Scheana is done with their friendship,” they revealed.

Fans found out that the friends were on the outs after Scheana dragged Lala on her podcast, Scheananigans With Scheana Shay. Scheana told her fans about not getting an invite to the gender reveal party, which was held on September 19. “There’s a priority list. That’s the best thing about pandemic, there’s a priority list. You go, ‘OK, here’s our list of people who should come.’ And we just didn’t fall on that list,” she said. I think that it states pretty clear where our friendship stands,” she added.

But it really isn’t just about the party. As our Bravo insider explained, the lack of invite proved further to Scheana that “Lala is all for herself and that it’s all about Lala, her world, and her life.” They continued, “Scheana feels Lala used her in the beginning of the show when nobody liked [Lala] or welcomed her into their circle of friends. Scheana stood by Lala when no one else did, and she feels Lala has forgotten that and hasn’t been a true friend to her.”

Lala’s new circle consists of their co-stars Brittany Cartwright and Katie Maloney, and their former co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute. Now that Lala’s got this crew, the insider says she “doesn’t make an effort with Scheana at all. So Scheana is done trying.” On her podcast episode, Scheana also claimed that Lala didn’t comfort her when she had a devastating miscarriage.

“It was frustrating because she hears the terror and panic in my voice,” Scheana said. “I was screaming at the top of my lungs. I was devastated. [Lala] was just like, ‘I don’t like that, I don’t like that.’ And I was like ‘Yeah I don’t like that either and I don’t like being alone so can you please come over?’ And she was just like, ‘Well, um I’m going to dinner.’” Says the Bravo insider EXCLUSIVELY, “Lala has shown time and time again she can’t be there for Scheana and doesn’t care to be.”

Lala clapped back after finding out about Scheana’s podcast episode, and it wasn’t pretty. Calling her a “trainwreck,” Lala said she didn’t know Scheana wanted her to come over when she told her about the miscarriage. “In her mind that’s how it happened. She would rather focus on me ‘not being there for her’ than the fact her man said he was working, turned his phone off and went golfing that day. Weird how that was just glazed over,” she wrote on Instagram.

And no, there’s no salvaging this failed friendship. A source close to the Vanderpump Rules cast told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that things are “awkward for everyone, and no one knows what to do.” The source noted that both Scheana and Lala went to Brittany’s recent baby shower, but didn’t cross paths. “It’s sad, because they used to be so close and now they are not friends at all,” they said. “They both feel very strongly they’re in the right. They’re both such strong personalities, so it’s like what can anyone do? I can’t see them making up anytime soon.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Scheana’s rep for comment but did not hear back as of press time.