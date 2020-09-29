‘VPR’s Stassi, Lala & Brittany Show Off Their Baby Bumps As They Pose For Pregnancy Pic Together

Pregnant ‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Brittany Cartwright compared their growing baby bumps at Brittany’s gender reveal party, and the photo is too cute.

Call it Vander-bump Rules. Stassi Schroeder posted an adorable photo with her two former Vanderpump Rules co-stars Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright on Instagram, proving they had more in common than their claim to fame: they all have growing baby bumps! Stassi, 32, snarkily captioned her photo, which you can see below, “Who would’ve thought we’d all be… sober at the same time.”

The photo of the Bravo stars was taken on September 28 at Brittany’s gender reveal party. She and husband Jax Taylor revealed that they’re about to welcome a baby boy into the world. Another Jax is… a lot to take in. The three ladies’ prego moment is pretty adorable. Lala, Brittany, and Stassi cuddled up in Brittany’s backyard next to the pool, each cradling their baby bumps. Stassi, who announced her pregnancy with fiancé Beau Clark in June, is the farthest along.

The former Straight Up With Stassi host looked chic in a billowing black eyelet dress and, impressively, was still rocking heels. Lala and Brittany opted for comfort in chunky white sneakers. Lala, who recently announced she’s having a girl with fiancé Randall Emmett, donned a black satin slip dress and floral shawl, while Brittany looked super cute in a black and white polka dot mini with ruffles.

A source close to Stassi told HollywoodLife recently that the reality star is looking forward to starting this new chapter of her life with Beau and their baby girl soon. It’s been a tumultuous summer for Stassi. Along with Kristen Doute, Stassi was fired from Vanderpump Rules after another co-star, Faith Stowers, who is black, accused them of calling the cops on her in 2018 for a crime that she didn’t commit.

Stassi tearfully admitted her wrongdoing in a tense interview with Tamron Hall, calling herself a “Karen” and insisting that she’s working on bettering herself. Beau has been her rock throughout the scandal, the source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s been above and beyond supportive and been there by her side throughout her entire pregnancy for anything and everything she needs,” they said.