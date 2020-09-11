Why Stassi Schroeder Believes Fiancé Beau Clark Will Be An ‘Incredible Father’ To Their 1st Baby

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are undoubtedly excited to welcome their baby girl soon, and HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY how Beau has been there for Stassi for ‘anything and everything she needs.’

After her June firing from Vanderpump Rules, Stassi Schroeder is looking forward to a happier future and embracing the next chapter in her life. The 32-year-old reality TV star and her fiancé, Beau Clark, anxiously await the arrival of their baby girl in the coming months, and HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Beau has been a model partner and soon-to-be father. “Stassi has always known that Beau would make an incredible father,” a Bravo sourced shared with HL.

The insider further explained that Beau “he’s been above and beyond supportive and been there by her side throughout her entire pregnancy for anything and everything she needs.” With her due date drawing nearer, our source also shared that Stassi has completely evolved as a person. “She really does have a new perspective on life and her priorities have completely shifted.”

The last few months have been a real rollercoaster ride for Stassi. In June, the original Vanderpump Rules cast member was fired from the show, after her cast mate, Faith Stowers, revealed that Stassi and Kristen Doute called the cops on Faith, a Black woman, in 2018 for a crime she did not commit. Both Stassi and Kristen were fired from the reality TV show where they rose to fame, roughly the same time that Stassi revealed that she and Beau were expecting their first child together.

Although Stassi issued a profuse apology on her Instagram account to those affected by her actions, namely Faith, it did not change Bravo’s decision to cut ties with the star. However, Stassi’s upcoming interview with Tamron Hall, airing September 17, will give her an opportunity to “publicly address the incident that got her fired.” While the former VPR star awaits the broadcast featuring her interview, she’s shifted her focus to her beloved fiancé.

Beau and Stassi have been completely enjoying each other’s company while they prepare for their daughter’s arrival. The two spent some quality time together on August 30 at a tranquil lake, where Stassi put her growing belly on full display in a black two-piece. There’s no doubt Stassi and Beau are enjoying the time they have together before they officially become parents.

HollywoodLife reached out to Stassi Schroeder’s rep for comment.