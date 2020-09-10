Why Stassi Schroeder Is ‘Looking Forward’ To Finally Addressing ‘VPR’ Firing In 1st TV Interview

Stassi Schroeder will speak out for the first time since being let go from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and address her ‘racially insensitive comments’ in an upcoming interview on Sept. 17.

Stassi Schroeder is “looking forward” to breaking her silence three months after being fired from Vanderpump Rules when her interview on the Tamron Hall Show airs on Sept. 17. The 32-year-old reality star has been laying low after she and Kristen Doute were let go from the hit Bravo series on June 9. Stassi issued an apology for her “racially insensitive comments” following former co-star Faith Stowers‘ reveal that the ladies falsely reported her to the police in 2018 for a crime she didn’t commit.

A source close to Stassi dished EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and said, “She’s really looking forward to her Tamron Hall interview being put out there because she wants to publicly address the incident that got her fired from [Vanderpump Rules]. Stassi has taken this time to learn and grow from the situation, and she is in a different place in her life. She’s so excited to become a mother and is looking forward to the next chapter.”

The day after Stassi was let go from the hit reality show, she issued an apology on social media on June 7, but has not publicly spoken out about the incident since. Stassi acknowledged her own actions, writing, “Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused. I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person.”

Meanwhile, Stassi has been preparing for motherhood and announced on June 23 that she and fiancé Beau Clark, 40, are expecting a baby girl. Beau shared an Instagram Story video of the Stassi staying afloat in a black bikini on Aug. 30, with her bare bun in the oven poking straight out of the water. While she had no lifeguard vest on, Stassi stayed close to an inflatable tube.

“Thank god your boobs keep you afloat,” Beau teased in the video, but Stassi couldn’t quite hear her fiancé’s quip. “What?” she called out, and Beau played it dumb, as though he wasn’t just talking about his lover’s boobs. Stassi changed the subject, joking that their baby is “frozen” because the lake was “so cold.” Beau was clearly admiring Stassi that day, because he also shared a photo of the Bravo alum sitting on the edge of their boat. Stassi had on a few more layers that time, wearing a floppy sun hat and coverup while cradling her baby bump. “My Sweets,” Beau lovingly wrote over the snapshot.