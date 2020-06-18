Stassi Schroeder Kisses Fiance Beau Clark In New Pic After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firing

Stassi Schroeder broke her social media silence since being ousted from ‘Vanderpump Ruls’ and announcing her pregnancy.



Stassi Schroeder, 31, has emerged amid much controversy to share her first social media post since being fired from Vanderpump Rules. Instead of releasing another statement, though, she simply updated her Instagram Story with a photo of herself fiancé Beau Clark, 40, on the cheek on June 18. It was a polaroid photo, and appeared to be taken on the go — both were bundled up in warm layers while hanging outdoors.

The day prior, Beau shared video clips of his drive through mountains and fields dotted with cows. Judging by Stassi’s latest upload, it appears the two took a little road trip just a few days after revealing that they’re expecting their first child together. “Stassi and Beau will be welcoming their first child the first week in January and are grateful and eager to begin the next chapter of their lives as parents,” Stassi’s rep, Steve Honig, told HollywoodLife in a statement on June 13.

Stassi and Beau’s relationship has remained untouched despite the backlash Stassi has recently faced. Vanderpump Rules alum Faith Stowers recently brought to light that Stassi, in addition to her former co-star Kristen Doute, attempted to report Faith to the police over a crime she didn’t commit in 2018. Faith is a Black woman, and Stassi ended up apologizing for not recognizing the “serious ramifications that could have happened” because of her “actions,” and also expressed remorse over “past racially insensitive comments” in an Instagram statement on June 7 (see below).

A day after issuing her public apology, Stassi — along with Kristen, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — were fired off Vanderpump Rules. Faith EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Stassi “never reached out to me personally at all, which is unfortunate.” She added, “I just feel had I reached out to them prior to all of this like a year ago and said, ‘Hey, what you guys did really hurt me and put me in a dark space, I had to go see a freaking therapist. This was really bad, can we talk about it?’ — I don’t think that they would’ve wanted to talk to me.”

Meanwhile, “Stassi was shocked to find out that she was getting fired from the show…She’s devastated,” a source close to Stassi and Kristen EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. After going through a past rift, the pair are now “supporting one another constantly and there have been a ton of tears shed the last week over everything,” our source added.