Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute Are ‘Supporting Each Other’ After ‘Pump Rules’ Firings

The former besties have put their past drama behind them after both being fired for racist actions towards Faith Stowers, and are ‘constantly talking’ and ‘leaning on’ each other.

Stassi Schroeder, 31, and Kristen Doute, 37, are closer than ever since getting fired from Vanderpump Rules. “They’re supporting one another constantly and there have been a ton of tears shed the last week over everything,” a source close to the reality stars spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, noting that their dramatic feud is in the past. “The silver lining in all of this is it has brought her communication with Kristen to a better level. They are constantly talking and leaning on each other after not speaking for quite some time,” the insider also said.

Stassi — who is reportedly pregnant with her first child — has been having a particularly tough time. “Stassi was shocked to find out that she was getting fired from the show. She’s devastated,” the source revealed. “She got the call first thing Tuesday morning and lost it. This has been one of the toughest times in her life and she’s just taking things day by day right now.” Since her unexpected firing, the Straight Up with Stassi host has been dropped from a number of engagements, including her Straight Up with Stassi LIVE show which was scheduled to start this fall.

Stassi and Kristen — along with Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — were let go from the series earlier this week following racist actions and remarks that came to light. Stassi and Kristen were heavily criticized following an interview that former cast mate Faith Stowers, 31, gave about being the only Black cast member on the series. Following her cheating scandal with Jax Taylor, 40, Faith detailed an incident where Stassi and Kristen called the cops on her.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people,” Faith explained to Floribama Shores Candace Rice. “And [Stassi and Kristen] called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview,” she added. After backlash and other resurfaced comments by Stassi and Kristen, they were fired from the long running Bravo series on June 9. They have since apologized to Faith.

Shortly after the firing, Lisa Vanderpump, 59, shared a statement. “I love and adore our employees and I am deeply saddened by some of the lack of judgment that has been displayed. As many of you know, after watching me for 10 years, I have always been an equal rights activist and ally – my family, my businesses and I condemn all forms of cruelty, racism, homophobia, bigotry and unequal treatment,” she wrote on June 10.