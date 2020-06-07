‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute Apologize To Faith Stowers & Acknowledge Their Privilege

Faith Stowers called out Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute in a recent interview, where her former co-stars called the cops based on a photo they thought was her. Stassi and Kristen have since apologized.

Both Stassi Schroeder, 31, and Kristen Doute, 37, have issued lengthy apologies to their former Vanderpump Rules co-star Faith Stowers, 31. The pairs back-to-back posts come after Faith called out Kristen ad Stassi for racist actions directed towards her during a discussion about what it was like to be the only Black cast member on the long-running Bravo series. Stassi acknowledged her own actions, writing, “Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better.”

“I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused. I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person,” she continued in her post, shared on Sunday, June 7. The Straight Up With Stassi podcast host went on to acknowledge Faith and her past behavior towards her. “I also want to address my former castmate, Faith Stowers. My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that,” she continued.

“I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions. What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness,” Stassi added, concluding with, “I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions — to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege.”

Kristen was also forthcoming in her open and honest apology. “I have been taking some time to really process what I’ve been seeing, feeling and learning. And I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate, Faith Stowers,” the James Mae designer wrote on June 7. “Although my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her,” she added.

“It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance,” Kristen continued, noting that she was “ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry.” She concluded, “I will do better. I have to do better.”

Kristen and Stassi’s posts follow Faith’s Instagram Live interview with Floribama Shore star Candace Rice on June 1. During the candid chat, she opened up about what it was like being “the only black person” on the show, including the particular incident with Kristen and Stassi.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people,” Faith explained. “And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview,” Faith added.