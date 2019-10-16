Stassi Schroeder Admits Sex Life With Beau Clark Has Dwindled Since Engagement: ‘We Hook Up A Lot Less’

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Stassi Schroeder got candid about her and fiance Beau Clark’s sex life on her podcast, ‘Straight Up With Stassi.’

Stassi Schroeder, 31, is keeping it real — as she always does — when it comes to her personal life, and on a new episode of her podcast, Straight Up with Stassi, the Vanderpump Rules star admitted she and her fiance of three months, Beau Clark, 39, aren’t spending as much time between the sheets as they used to. “We hook up a lot less because we’re so busy,” she spilled to her listeners. “I realize that we’re so busy working together because we’re doing the podcast tour and planning a wedding and just then in between, still filming Vanderpump Rules and having shoots and things we need to do that I’m like, ‘Oh my god. Like, we barely hook up. I’m so sorry.’ That’s the negative that’s come from it.”

Although Stassi considers spending less time doing the deed as something negative, there is a silver lining to their current lifestyle. “The positive is I feel like there’s just an extra layer of safety,” she added. Stassi and Beau had fans around the world cheering after they got engaged on July 31 this year after dating for over a year. “OMG. I feel like Meghan Markle. 💍,” Stassi captioned an Instagram pic of herself and Beau posing in the cemetery he proposed to her in.

Stassi also revealed details about why she doesn’t feel bad about not including certain people in her big day on the Oct. 15 episode of her podcast. “I’m sorry but this day isn’t about anyone else but me and Beau and if someone questions why they aren’t invited to something, I’m just sorry. It is what it is. I’m really going to have the thickest skin because I’m not going to be at any of my wedding events feeling uncomfortable with someone or feeling any sort of tension,” she spilled. “I don’t want any of that.”

“Sorry,” she continued. “Sometimes you just have to say, ‘Tough sh*t.’ It also helps that Beau and I are paying for it ourselves, so we’re not going to have our family members try and be all up in our business.”