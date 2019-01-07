‘Vanderpump Rules’: Stassi Has Another Birthday Meltdown — Plus: Where Is Beau?!

Stassi and Ariana put their differences aside to throw an epic winter-themed birthday party during the Jan. 7 episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules’, however, one ended up in tears by the end of the night.

It’s her party and she’ll cry if she wants to! Stassi Schroeder had yet another meltdown at her 30th birthday party — during the Jan. 7 episode of Vanderpump Rules — and it was all because she couldn’t find her boyfriend Beau at the end of the night. Upon becoming tired at around 2am, Stassi retreated to the bathroom of a mansion she rented and started texting and calling Beau to meet her in the bedroom. She said she was so tired and just wanted to be reunited with him. Sadly for Stassi, though, Beau didn’t answer any of Stassi’s calls or texts. But instead of going to find Beau, Stassi started crying and then threw her phone at the floor, smashing it in the process. Meanwhile, Beau was seen fooling around with the boys on the roof of the mansion, and he didn’t seem to be aware of the fact that Stassi was trying to reach him. So once again, we were treated to another meltdown by Stassi on her birthday. Were we surprised? No. Was it entertaining? Yes.

Mind you, this was a joint birthday party thrown by both Stassi and Ariana! The two finally put aside their differences and threw an epic winter-themed birthday bash. And everyone seemed to have fun until Stassi’s meltdown. However, things also turned awkward when Raquel showed up solo because the girls uninvited James due to his recent behavior. Raquel continued to defend James, while Kristen, Stassi and Katie just bashed him all over again. Clearly, they’ll never see eye-to-eye on anything involving James. At least not until Raquel breaks up with him.

Jax also confronted Tom Sandoval for questioning his engagement to Brittany. Tom explained that he was just worried that Jax may have proposed because he was sad about his dad’s death, but Jax denied doing such a thing. And he said his relationship with Brittany is nobody’s business except theirs.

Later, Scheana was pretty aggressive when she was flirting with her “best friend” Adam this week. She kept asking him to join her in the shower, accept sexual favors from her, and more, but he didn’t seem interested in any of it. Either that or he’s just really shy, but we’re going to assume the former rather than the latter. Can this girl date anyone without chasing them away? Calm down, Scheana.

Finally, Lisa met with James’ mom and told her about how she fired James from SUR. James’ mom pleaded with Lisa to hire him back, but she refused. However, Lisa also told both her and James that she wasn’t going to give up on caring about him. So he may have a future at SUR after all — as long as he cleans up his act first.