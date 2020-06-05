‘Vanderpump Rules’ Faith Stowers Recalls Being ‘The Only Black Person’ On ‘All-White’ Show

‘Vanderpump Rules’ alum Faith Stowers admits that she felt like she dealt with one ‘attack’ after another from past co-stars. Faith even touched on the time Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute called the cops.

The growing Black Lives Matter movement has encouraged many Black people to come forward with their experiences in Hollywood. Faith Stowers joined the conversation in an Instagram Live session with Floribama Shore star Candace Rice on June 1, during which she confessed, “I did a show with an all-white cast. I was the only black person on the show. It was a lot.”

Although Faith didn’t specify what “show” this was, her following account matches up with drama she faced with Vanderpump Rules castmates (she was a recurring cast member for Season 4, and a guest on Season 6). First, Faith touched on her infamous affair with co-star Jax Taylor, who was dating Brittany Cartwright (they’re now married). “I felt like after their friend did something that we both were involved in that he’s done like, a thousand times, they wanted to attack me instead of him,” Faith said. Although she refrained from dropping names, Jax’s wandering eye has been a hot topic on the E! reality television show.

Jax and Faith’s cheating scandal was a central storyline in Season 6. “They wanted to attack, attack, attack, attack, attack. I was wrong, I was this,” Faith continued. She then accused her unnamed co-stars of allegedly “calling me names” and “saying my hair was nappy” — which would be racially derogative — and added that this was “weird coming out of their mouths.”

However, this is where drama “hit the ceiling” and made Faith “really want to run for the hills” — the following claims have even recently cost Stassi Schroeder endorsement deals. “Kristen [Doute] and Stassi decided they were going to call the cops on me. I [had] left the show [at that point]. I was invited back to tell my truth, but decided it wasn’t going to do anything for me. So I ended up not coming back, I decided to go over to MTV. Once I did that, I felt like they got upset with me,” Faith said.