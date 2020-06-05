‘Vanderpump Rules’ Faith Stowers Recalls Being ‘The Only Black Person’ On ‘All-White’ Show
‘Vanderpump Rules’ alum Faith Stowers admits that she felt like she dealt with one ‘attack’ after another from past co-stars. Faith even touched on the time Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute called the cops.
The growing Black Lives Matter movement has encouraged many Black people to come forward with their experiences in Hollywood. Faith Stowers joined the conversation in an Instagram Live session with Floribama Shore star Candace Rice on June 1, during which she confessed, “I did a show with an all-white cast. I was the only black person on the show. It was a lot.”
I take the time to talk to Faith and really break down what’s going on in the world right now.
Although Faith didn’t specify what “show” this was, her following account matches up with drama she faced with Vanderpump Rules castmates (she was a recurring cast member for Season 4, and a guest on Season 6). First, Faith touched on her infamous affair with co-star Jax Taylor, who was dating Brittany Cartwright (they’re now married). “I felt like after their friend did something that we both were involved in that he’s done like, a thousand times, they wanted to attack me instead of him,” Faith said. Although she refrained from dropping names, Jax’s wandering eye has been a hot topic on the E! reality television show.
Jax and Faith’s cheating scandal was a central storyline in Season 6. “They wanted to attack, attack, attack, attack, attack. I was wrong, I was this,” Faith continued. She then accused her unnamed co-stars of allegedly “calling me names” and “saying my hair was nappy” — which would be racially derogative — and added that this was “weird coming out of their mouths.”
However, this is where drama “hit the ceiling” and made Faith “really want to run for the hills” — the following claims have even recently cost Stassi Schroeder endorsement deals. “Kristen [Doute] and Stassi decided they were going to call the cops on me. I [had] left the show [at that point]. I was invited back to tell my truth, but decided it wasn’t going to do anything for me. So I ended up not coming back, I decided to go over to MTV. Once I did that, I felt like they got upset with me,” Faith said.
“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview,” Faith revealed. Like Faith said, Stassi confirmed that she and Kristen called the cops on their former co-star during a 2018 appearance on the Bitch Bible podcast (this particular episode can no longer be found, but outlets like Reality Tea covered it at the time).
“We are like, we just solved a f—ing a crime,” Stassi recalled at the time while appearing on the podcast almost two years ago, according to Reality Tea. She added, “We start calling the police. The police don’t give a f—. It’s really hard to get in touch with the police unless it’s an emergency.” Furthermore, there’s still a tweet on Kristen’s Twitter, in which she shared a NBC Los Angeles story of an unidentified woman whom police reported to be allegedly drugging and robbing men. “Hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn’t wanna go there but I’m going there,” Kristen wrote over the tweet in April of 2018.
“It was just funny, because they thought it was me because it was a black woman with a weave,” Faith continued to say on the new podcast, two years after the drama with her past co-stars. “So they just assumed it would be me, and they called the cops on me. It didn’t work, so they were upset about that.” Faith couldn’t understand why Jax was seemingly evading all the backlash. “I get people being upset [about the Jax affair], but I didn’t understand why I was getting so much heat and the man wasn’t,” she explained.
Faith later recalled an early reaction with the SUR Restaurant owner and Vanderpump Rules executive producer, Lisa Vanderpump. “When she first approached me, she was very like…happy about the fact that there was a black person gonna be on the show and she was like, you know, I want you to put them in their place, kind of give them this Nene Leakes kind of attitude and I was very nice coming in, I wasn’t really giving nobody real attitude and giving her like that show she needed from me, I felt like.” Faith believes this is why she wasn’t given “confessionals” (AKA, one-on-one private time with the camera).
“I didn’t have anything like that,” Faith told Candace. “This could be different on their end, but in my opinion, I thought it was weird that everybody on the show got to do interviews and confessionals and I didn’t get a chance to even do that, to tell my story, which was a very interesting story, being a black woman in the military at the time. At the time, I was still in the army…leaving military drill…to come film with y’all…I didn’t feel like they appreciated that.”
Overall, Faith found her experience on the show to be “a lot” but believes she’s in “a way better position anyway” (Faith has since made the move to MTV, where she starred on Ex on the Beach and The Challenge). After Faith shared her stories on Instagram Live, Stassi lost brand partnerships with a shaving brand called Billie and vitamin startup Ritual, and Glamour magazine revealed that it doesn’t have plans to publish more of Stassi’s bridal-themed columns ahead of her wedding with Beau Clark, Page Six revealed on June 5.
HollywoodLife has reached out to Bravo on Faith’s allegations, and the network declined to comment. We have also reached out to Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, and Lisa Vanderpump for comment. Since these are Faith’s claims, we can not verify them at the time.