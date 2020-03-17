In the dramatic midseason trailer for ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Jax Taylor wonders if tying the knot with Brittany Cartwright was the ‘right thing’ to do. But Jax didn’t say this to Brittany — rather, he confesses these doubts to an ex!

Jax Taylor, 40, is having cold feet about his wedding with Brittany Cartwright, 31…after it already happened! Bravo dropped the midseason trailer for Vanderpump Rules on March 17, the very same day the show will finally air Jax and Brittany’s Kentucky nuptials that took place in June of 2019. But in the sneak peek for future episodes to come, Jax appears to already second-guess their decision to tie the knot after their love story began in 2015. During a cryptic conversation with ex Stassi Schroeder, 31, she tells Jax, “You have the ability to control yourself. Are you the Hulk?” To that, Jax admits, “I’m thinking about my wedding, Did I do the right thing?”

Later, the teaser cuts to a tense conversation between Jax and Brittany. “I just don’t want you to start going back into your old ways,” Brittany tells her new groom as she wipes tears from her eyes. Jax simply looks at Brittany, and although the trailer doesn’t show his response, he’s clearly stressed out.

Although Brittany didn’t specify which “old ways” she feared Jax would revisit, the couple made it out of a cheating scandal in 2017. Jax cheated with his former co-worker at Sur, Faith Stowers, a drama that infamously played out on Vanderpump Rules. After working out their relationship problems, Jax went on to propose to Brittany in June of 2018, and they exchanged vows in front of family and friends in Brittany’s home state of Kentucky.

Keep in mind that these episodes were filmed months before! When HollywoodLife caught up with Brittany for an EXCLUSIVE interview in Dec. 2019, the Bravo star sounded nothing but excited for her future with Jax. “It’s like the sense of family that I know that we’re together, and that we’re going to try for a family eventually, and that we’re starting something, it’s really cool,” Brittany told us, confirming that she and Jax were “in the process” of trying for a baby at the time.